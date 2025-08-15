Kim Namjoon 'enjoyed his military life' due to this, talks about ups and downs; why BTS asks him to 'just stay still'

BTS leader Kim Namjoon has opened up about his life during military service, his group members, and what he would like to be remembered as by his fans. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar Korea, Namjoon, aka RM, has talked about the similarities between his dream as a child and as an adult. When asked if he had ever been impressed with himself, that he was taken aback, Namjoon replied that he feels "most impressive when a song turns out well, I was like this when I was a kid." BTS member Kim Namjoon spoke at length about himself.

Kim Namjoon calls himself attention seeker, reveal his nickname

Talking about the similarities between dreams as a child and now, Namjoon called himself an "attention seeker." He replied, "I like to be in the spotlight. That's the same. I don't think being an attention seeker is a wrong thing. When I was a kid, my nickname was Talk Box. I used to gather interesting stories from the internet and share them with my friends. I also liked public speaking. I really enjoyed giving presentations. I liked making people laugh. I used to want to be a comedian. So, my desire for attention is quite similar."

How Namjoon wants fans to remember him

When asked how he wants to be remembered by BTS fans, Namjoon responded, "a person who feels like a real person." "It's been 12 years since I debuted. I used to be seen as cute, cool or smart, things like that. But now I don't have those desires. Just someone who goes at their own speed and direction. I think it's hard to do that these days. I want to be at least one person who goes at my own speed and direction, and I hope I can show that well. I hope people naturally feel comforted by it...I'll do my best, so I hope you'll see me in a good light," he added.

Namjoon was asked what he would like to say to BTS fans that he wasn't able to express before. He replied that "we've had a lot of ups and downs too. But we still trust and believe in each other, and we lean on them as our support." He called fan BTS' "greatest strength."

Namjoon thanks this for being able to enjoy military life

Talking about playing the saxophone, Namjoon said that when he was a corporal, he played "the best until I was promoted." He called it his peak period. Talking about playing the saxophone after his military discharge, he added that he heard "a lot of feedback about it", including people telling him he "wasn't very good at it." Thanking the saxophone, Namjoon revealed that he "enjoyed his military life" due to it.

Namjoon talks about Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook

When asked what he hears most from his group members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, he said it's--"don't do anything", "just stay still", "don't worry, we'll do it." adding that "it's a bit sad." Namjoon was asked what he says most often to group members. He said that his older version would tell the BTS members that he has "something to say, gather around." But after the military, he simply says--"hey, aren't you guys tired?" and "aren't you coming today?" He added that he will "soon have a lot to talk about."

About BTS

Namjoon, along with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years next spring. The seven-member group comprising Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, was held in October of that year.