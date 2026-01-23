Kumar Sanu wins big in ₹50 crore defamation case against ex-wife, court asks her not to give ‘contentious interviews’

Singer Kumar Sanu registered a big win in a ₹50 crore defamation suit which he filed against Rita Bhattacharya, with the Bombay High Court refraining his ex-wife from "giving any contentious interviews" against him. Last year, Kumar Sanu filed a defamation suit against Rita Bhattacharya before the Bombay High Court, alleging her statements have caused his reputation damage.

Relief for Kumar Sanu On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Kumar Sanu in his ₹50 crore defamation suit. During the hearing, Justice Milind Jadhav passed a gag order in favour of Kumar Sanu, restraining Rita and some independent media houses from writing, speaking, posting, publishing or disseminating any allegedly defamatory, false or slanderous statements about the singer or his family in any form or medium.

The Court also noted that the interviews that Rita gave in the past went beyond fair comment, and came with “personal tirade”. “I am of the opinion that at some places in the interviews which have been given by Bhattacharya, there is a clear personal tirade against Sanu which is prima facie qualified by words that are used therein,” said Justice Milind Jadhav.

The court also injuncted her from posting or circulating any allegedly defamatory or misleading content about Kumar Sanu on social media, print or digital platforms pending hearing of the interim application.

At the hearing, Sanu’s counsel Sana Raees Khan argued that the interviews had caused immense financial and personal loss. While granting injunctive relief against fresh statements, the Court turned down Khan’s request for deletion of the interviews in question, saying that the court would consider that issue after receiving replies from the defendants.​ The matter will be heard next on January 28.

What do we know about the defamation suit Last year, Kumar Sanu filed a defamation suit against Rita Bhattacharya before the Bombay High Court, alleging her statements have caused his reputation damage. In interviews with Viral Bhayani and Film Window, Rita had alleged that Sanu had mistreated her during her pregnancy, depriving her of food and denying her medical care. Sanu’s legal team has countered, calling the allegations false and malicious.

The suit also says that their 2001 divorce agreement stipulated that neither party would make allegations against the other, and Rita is in breach of this contract.

Rita and Sanu tied the knot in 1986, but they separated seven years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2001. Sanu and Rita separated in 1994. They have three sons.