Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, responds to his ₹50 crore legal notice: Let the honourable court decide

The rift between veteran singer Kumar Sanu and his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, took a legal turn after the singer filed a ₹50 crore defamation notice against her. Speaking about the development, Rita confirms that her legal counsel appeared in court on December 17 to respond to the notice, and the second date is scheduled for next month. Rita Bhattacharya

The lawsuit stems from Rita’s allegations from a September podcast that Kumar has not been in touch with the family for 31 years now. About the podcast, Rita says, “In September, I got a podcast offer. I informed him via his team that I was going for it, but I got no answer. So, I went ahead and answered the questions asked, and I think that hurt him,” she says. Rita also mentions that despite inviting Kumar for their elder son’s wedding in November, he failed to turn up.

For Rita, who got married to Kumar in 1986 and divorced after seven years, with the separation finalised in 2001, the legal action has come as a shock. She shares, “Why would I defame him now after all these years? If I had to, I should have done it a long time ago.” Expressing her financial concerns over the suit, she adds, “Against the small, one-time alimony amount, he wants to raise such a big sum of ₹50 crore from me. Main kahaan se dungi? The only way left is to file a defamation case against him now. Whatever proof I have, I will show in court,” she says.

Rita expresses her resolve to see the legal battle through. “I have done my bit to raise good human beings. Ab mere paas kuch bacha nai, so I think I have to fight it out. There is no option left but to let the honourable court decide.”

Reacting to the situation, Rita and Kumar's youngest son, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, states, "My mom has to tell her side of the story and we are with her. All of us can't be wrong."