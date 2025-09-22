Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya alleges singer 'tortured' her during pregnancy, didn't give her food

Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu’s personal life has often attracted attention. In a shocking turn of events, the singer’s ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in a recent interview with Film Window, alleged that she was tortured by the singer and his family while she was pregnant with their son, Jaan Kumar Sanu. She also alleged that his behaviour changed completely towards her after he rose to fame with Aashiqui. Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya levels serious allegations against the singer.

Rita Bhattacharya says Kumar Sanu tortured her during pregnancy

Rita claimed that Kumar Sanu was very insecure and did not allow her to go out of the house. She further revealed that his sister left her own children and husband to live with them, and would sleep in the same room as Kumar Sanu, while Rita slept with her kids in another room. She also claimed that both of them tortured her.

She said, “He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, which came out today. And, he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time, mujhe aisa laga jaise mera pura duniya khatam hogaya tha (I felt like my whole world had been crushed), and my family was shocked. He had such a huge party a year ago, saying I was the reason behind his success. I never got to know the reason. He used to laugh at me and make fun of me in the court.”

Rita further claimed that Kumar Sanu did not give her food while she was pregnant with Jaan. “Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete (they used to lock the kitchen). I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichdi at my sister-in-law’s home, and then we used to have food. They even stopped getting milk for my children, gave only ₹100 a day to me and told the paediatrician that we won’t pay your money. It would be wrong to call them human beings. When I used to order baby food, toh the shopkeeper used to say ki nahi bhej sakta kyuki saab ne mana kiya hai (can't send because we are asked not to).”

Rita Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu’s marriage

Rita and Kumar Sanu met in Calcutta and fell in love. They married in the late 1980s without parental consent, though their families later accepted the marriage. The couple had three children before their divorce in 1994.

During their marriage, the singer was also reportedly involved in an affair with actress Kunickaa Sadanand. Kunickaa later admitted on Bigg Boss 19 that she had a six-year affair with a married man. Her son, Ayaan Lall, later described her relationship with Kumar Sanu as “deeply toxic.”