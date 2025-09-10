Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall calls her affair with Kumar Sanu ‘very toxic’, says she once saw him as a soulmate

In Bigg Boss 19, contestant Kunickaa Sadanand confessed to a six-year affair with a married man widely believed to be playback singer Kumar Sanu. Now, her son Ayaan Lall has weighed in, describing the relationship as deeply toxic. Speaking on Bigg Boss, Ayaan clarified that his mother deeply respected Sanu for his artistic talent, though their personal connection had long ended. Ayaan Lall highlighted the bond Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu shared through their romantic experiences was 'very toxic'

Ayaan talks about Kunickaa's affair with Sanu

Ayaan, in an interview with Sidharth Kanan, stated he was born years after the affair and never met Sanu. While no longer in love, Kunickaa continues to admire Sanu's work. "She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn’t love the man anymore, I can promise. And my mother isn’t the obsessive type. It isn’t an ego thing. When I googled him, and asked her about him, she said, ‘He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very, very toxic."

Kunickaa had revealed that the romance spanned roughly six years and remained private out of respect for Sanu’s marital status. Ayaan said, though painful, the relationship left a mark, one from which both mother and son are healing. Ayaan added that their shared experiences helped strengthen their bond. He reflected on their parallel romantic journeys—“when I had girlfriends, my mother had boyfriends”, underscoring how their mutual understanding enriched their relationship.

About Kunickaa

Kunickaa Sadanand is an actor and social activist known for her work in Hindi films and television. She gained recognition in the 1990s with roles in films like Krantiveer and Dilwale. Besides acting, she is a trained lawyer and has been actively involved in legal and women’s rights advocacy.

Bigg Boss 19, themed 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar,' unfolds in the house where candidates navigate strategic gameplay and family‑style politics. The 16 contestants include familiar faces like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal and Natalia Janoszek, etc.