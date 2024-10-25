Liam Payne was ‘texting’ Pussycat Dolls alum before he died: ‘It was her idea to…’

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who tragically passed away on October 16 after a fatal fall from his Buenos Aires hotel, has left behind many unanswered questions, leaving fans and family in shock. New revelations emerge daily, ranging from reports of pink cocaine and encounters with escorts to ongoing girlfriend drama. British singer Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said. (AFP)

A recent report confirms that on the day of his death, Payne was in communication with Nicole Scherzinger. This information was disclosed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer of the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard.

Liam Payne was in contact with Nicole Scherzinger

Despite having distanced himself from many people, Liam Payne remained in regular contact with Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger, who had mentored him during his X Factor days—the very show that gave rise to One Direction. In an October 24 interview with Billboard, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared an unexpected detail. "Something not many people know is that Nicole mentored Liam from One Direction," Webber said. “On the very day he died, she was still texting him.”

Scherzinger first met Payne while judging The X Factor, and according to Webber, she was devastated by the news of his death. "She had just found out about his passing, and the fact that she still went ahead with the show is remarkable," Webber added. “She’s truly one of the most extraordinary performers I’ve ever worked with.”

Nicole was more than just a mentor to Liam Payne; she played a key role in creating One Direction. Old videos from The X Factor popped up in 2022, showing her idea to bring together Liam, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to form a band.

"They're just too talented to get rid of," Scherzinger argued. “And they've got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together.”

Liam Payne hotel raided by Argentina police

Liam Payne, 31, tragically died after falling from the third floor of his hotel during an extended stay in Argentina. Reports suggest he may have "fallen" or "jumped" under the influence of drugs, which were allegedly found scattered in his hotel room, where he was reportedly accompanied by two prostitutes before his death.

According to Argentinian newspaper La Nación, a source close to the investigation stated, "Personnel from the Special Investigations Division and the Special Technological Investigations Division were deployed to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel to obtain elements of interest for the investigation." The Buenos Aires police recently conducted a raid on the hotel as part of their ongoing inquiry.

An insider told Us Weekly that the main purpose of the raid was to identify which employees were working during Payne's stay, particularly on October 16 and the days leading up to it. Authorities suspect some hotel staff may have been involved in supplying drugs to the former One Direction star.