Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy tearfully shares last memories with late singer: ‘Danced the night away’

Kate Cassidy tearfully detailed her last memories with Liam Payne before his tragic death in Argentina last year. Taking to social media on Thursday, the influencer shared a video of herself cleaning out boxes that were sitting in her basement for months. While going through them, she uncovered a yellow dress she wore to a wedding with the One Direction alum in Paris. Kate Cassidy is opening up on her final memories with her late boyfriend, Liam Payne(Instagram (@kateecass))

In the TikTok post, the 25-year-old became visibly emotional as she explained how she had been “absolutely dreading opening these boxes and going through these things because they’re the last few things I’ve had in the last couple of months and weeks with Liam.”

“I opened this box. I’m really trying to pull it together now,” Cassidy said as she broke down in tears. “I found this dress at the top of the box. And this dress brings me so much peace and comfort because [of] the memory me and Liam had in this dress was just a memory that I will literally never forget,” she explained.

The internet personality then pulled out the satin gown and detailed her final memories with her late boyfriend. “We went to this beautiful wedding,” she recalled, adding, “It was my very first wedding I’ve ever attended. We just had the best time.” Cassidy then pulled out a pair of torn white heels, saying, “The best part about this is in another box I found these shoes.”

Cassidy shared that the heels were “practically almost new” when she wore them to the wedding. But it got ripped after she and Payne “danced the night away.” “And I remembered the next morning, I woke up [and said] ‘Oh my God look at my shoes they’re so ruined. I don’t know what to do with them,” she recalled.

“We literally just danced the night away,” Cassidy continued. “We were dancing all night, walking around this venue exploring. I can’t believe I didn’t throw these out because now … I’m so happy [I didn’t]. This memory is embedded in these shoes,” she added.