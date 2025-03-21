Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy tearfully shares last memories with late singer: ‘Danced the night away’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 21, 2025 05:51 PM IST

Kate Cassidy shared emotional memories of Liam Payne in a TikTok video, revealing a yellow dress from a wedding they attended in Paris last year

Kate Cassidy tearfully detailed her last memories with Liam Payne before his tragic death in Argentina last year. Taking to social media on Thursday, the influencer shared a video of herself cleaning out boxes that were sitting in her basement for months. While going through them, she uncovered a yellow dress she wore to a wedding with the One Direction alum in Paris.

Kate Cassidy is opening up on her final memories with her late boyfriend, Liam Payne(Instagram (@kateecass))
Kate Cassidy is opening up on her final memories with her late boyfriend, Liam Payne(Instagram (@kateecass))

In the TikTok post, the 25-year-old became visibly emotional as she explained how she had been “absolutely dreading opening these boxes and going through these things because they’re the last few things I’ve had in the last couple of months and weeks with Liam.”

“I opened this box. I’m really trying to pull it together now,” Cassidy said as she broke down in tears. “I found this dress at the top of the box. And this dress brings me so much peace and comfort because [of] the memory me and Liam had in this dress was just a memory that I will literally never forget,” she explained.

The internet personality then pulled out the satin gown and detailed her final memories with her late boyfriend. “We went to this beautiful wedding,” she recalled, adding, “It was my very first wedding I’ve ever attended. We just had the best time.” Cassidy then pulled out a pair of torn white heels, saying, “The best part about this is in another box I found these shoes.”

Cassidy shared that the heels were “practically almost new” when she wore them to the wedding. But it got ripped after she and Payne “danced the night away.” “And I remembered the next morning, I woke up [and said] ‘Oh my God look at my shoes they’re so ruined. I don’t know what to do with them,” she recalled.

“We literally just danced the night away,” Cassidy continued. “We were dancing all night, walking around this venue exploring. I can’t believe I didn’t throw these out because now … I’m so happy [I didn’t]. This memory is embedded in these shoes,” she added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On