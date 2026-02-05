Lucky Ali says ‘something must have snapped within’ Arijit Singh for quitting playback singing: 'It's not a loss'

Musician Lucky Ali has spoken about singer Arijit Singh retiring from playback singing. Speaking with news agency PTI, Lucky Ali said that “something must have snapped” within Arijit for him to make the decision. The singer, who carved an independent path for himself, said he supports Arijit's decision. Lucky Ali talked about Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing.

Lucky Ali talks about Arijit Singh quitting playback singing Lucky also said that Arijit's decision wasn't a loss. "You've got to go stand in the musician's shoes to understand what he's really feeling. And if he's taken a step to that effect, something must have snapped within him. I totally agree with Arijit when he made the stand. And it's not a loss. He's definitely going to sing, and he's going to express himself, but he's not going to do it with the circumstances that were there before. You've got to make your own road like how we've done; we made our own road," he said.

Lucky Ali talks about his own music journey Reflecting on his own journey, Lucky said every newcomer has to confront challenges. "Nothing is offered to you on a plate; you have to present your case in the best way possible and be convinced about what you're doing. Once you do that and once you've crossed that hurdle, it's a bit easier. But it doesn't necessarily mean that the road is easy. It's easier to just go ahead and then do more work in that sense," the singer-songwriter said.

About Arijit's decision, his career Arijit surprised his fans by announcing his retirement through an Instagram post last month. "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I'm happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit wrote on January 27.

Over the years, Arijit lent his voice to several iconic songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming O Romeo. His latest track is Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.