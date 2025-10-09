Luke Combs announces My Kinda Saturday Night 2026 tour: Tickets, venues, show dates and more

Country music star Luke Combs has officially announced his My Kinda Saturday Night 2026 stadium tour. The Grammy-nominated singer will take the stage at Jack Trice Stadium on April 11, 2026, marking one of the venue’s biggest shows in years. Luke Combs announces My Kinda Saturday Night tour for 2026: Tickets, venue, dates and other key details here(Instagram/lukecombs)

It’s been a while since Ames hosted a concert of this scale. Jack Trice Stadium, better known for roaring football crowds, is set to become the center of Comb’s tour.

Luke Combs tour 2026

Combs’ tour kicks off in Las Vegas in March 2026 before rolling across North America. The Ames show is expected to be one of its highlights, with organizers already preparing for a packed stadium. Fans can register for pre-sale access on lukecombs.com, with tickets going live on October 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

Combs will be joined by Country music peers, including Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, and Thelma & James. The lineup is a mini country music festival in itself.

It’s not just a win for country fans. The concert marks another major step in reviving Jack Trice Stadium as a live music venue. The CYTown development project has been breathing new life into the area, and university officials say events like this are key to turning Ames into a regular entertainment destination.

Comb’s tour arrives alongside his latest EP, The Prequel, which dropped earlier this month. The record features three new tracks, including My Kinda Saturday Night, the song that inspired the tour’s name.

Luke Combs’ 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night tour dates and venue

March 21 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

April 4 - Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

April 11 - Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

April 18 - Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

April 25 - Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

May 2 - Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

May 9 - Gaylord Family + Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

May 16 - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

May 30 - Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

June 6 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

July 4 - Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

July 7 - Accor Arena, Paris, France

July 11 - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 18 - Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

July 25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK

August 1 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Luke Combs tour tickets

Fans who want early access to tickets can join or log in to the singer's official fan club at lukecombs.com. Members will get full details about the upcoming pre-sale directly on the website and through email updates. For those who are not members, tickets will open to the public next Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

