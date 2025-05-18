Massive fight breaks out during Beyoncé’s show in Chicago as fans throw kicks and punches at each other. Watch

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Chicago turned into a battle ground as several fans got into a physical fight during the middle of her performance. Pictures and videos from the concert were uploaded by fans on social media, which showed fans throwing chairs and pushing other people in the middle of the show. (Also read: ‘So professional even at 13’: Internet is impressed with Blue Ivy as she saves Beyoncé from onstage mishap) Beyoncé’s Concert erupted in chaos as a few fans were spotted fighting in the middle of the performance.

Fans fight at Beyoncé's concert

In a video that has now surfaced on X, a massive brawl escalated between a number of fans. Chairs were knocked down, while some of them tried to push and shove other people and tear their clothes. A few from the crowd, who were spotted in cowboy hats, were seen trying to destabilize the fight by taking the people away from each other.

Apparently, the fight broke out in the middle of Beyonce's performance of II HANDS II HEAVEN. An attendee shared the video and wrote in the caption, “FIGHTING DURING ll Hands ll heaven IS DIABOLICAL!!” Another said, “Pulling hair and swinging on people as Beyoncé sings a romantic love song live in front of you is funny lol!”

A comment read, “What is there to even fight about? You are seeing Beyoncé! Now u bout to be banned from the stadium!” “I don't understand how people PAY to go to these events and fight. Y'all supposed to be singing not swinging!” said another. A fan commented, “I don’t understand people who fight at concerts like y’all just looking for attention at this point!”

This is not the first time that a fight has broke out during one of Beyoncé's concerts. During her first night tour at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, a fight had broke out at the VIP lounge after the concert. Several women were seen shoving and kicking each other.

Meanwhile, the performance in Chicago was delayed due to weather conditions. However, Beyoncé made sure to go ahead with her set after the storms subsided and performed with Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.