Meet woman who holds the record of most Oscar nominations with no wins, more than Glenn Close and Amy Adams
Even after scoring Oscar nominations for the last three decades, this woman has unfortunately not won the award yet.
The Oscars are over for this year, and with that, the awards season comes to an end with One Battle After Another winning the top awards- Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Fans will know that PTA has long been due an Oscar, given that he won his first this evening after scoring nominations for his previous films. But truth be told, he does not hold a candle to the woman with 17 nominations and no wins- a record she continues to break with ever new nom. That woman is American songwriter Diane Warren.
Diane Warren vows to be back!
Diane scored her first Oscar nomination in 1987 for the song Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now from Mannequin. This year, she was nominated for Dear Me, performed by Kesha, which features in the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless. She lost to Ejae, 24, Ido and Teddy Park for their song Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. This was Diane Warren's ninth consecutive nomination in the Best Original Song category and 17th in total.
Meanwhile, Diane has not lost heart yet, as she took to her Facebook account and wrote, “Well at least I'm consistent! And I set a new record tonite!! But U know me, I will be back if you'll have me!!!” Diane has not won a competitive Oscar yet, but in 2022, she was awarded with the honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards.
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Earlier, she had told the Times, “It’s not validation. It would just be fun. And now I just keep beating my own record, I guess. Right now, I’m tied with my friend Greg Russell; we both have lost 16 times. But I’ve never taken awards as validation. The work is validation. When people love the songs, that’s validation. Who doesn’t want to win, right? But you can’t live and die by that because it’s out of your control. What’s in my control is to do the best work I can.”
Notably, Glenn Close has 8 Oscar noms and no wins. Actor Amy Adams also found no luck at the Oscars so far, scoring 6 nominations without any wins. Bradley Cooper has scored 12 nominations across multiple categories and no wins.
Over the course of her career, Diane Warren has written nine number-one songs and 33 top-10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, giving artists like Cher, Celine Dion, and Aerosmith some of their biggest hits.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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