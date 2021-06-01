Mika Singh says he shouted at KRK over statements on Sara Ali Khan, says it's 'important to fix him'

Mika Singh has said he shouted at Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, numerous times in the past. The singer, who is in a public feud with the self-proclaimed critic, revealed that he once yelled at him for making false statements against Sara Ali Khan.

KRK and Mika have been in a war of words after the latter publicly extended his support to Salman Khan. It was previously revealed that Salman has filed a defamation case against KRK. According to Salman’s lawyers, the notice is a result of allegations of corruption. However, KRK claims he's being targeted for his unfavourable review of Radhe.

Speaking with a leading daily, Mika said, "A lot of actors have complained to me about KRK in the past and I had even yelled at him several times, even when he had spoken wrongly about Sara Ali Khan. I have a good relationship with Salman bhai but at the same time, it is my responsibility to call out wrong things, since I am a part of the same industry. Everyone should have united and spoken out much before.”

Mika also said that while criticising a movie like Radhe is one's right, making personal comments about Salman, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff is too 'vulgar.' Mika recently also confirmed that he is making a diss track against KRK.

Shedding more light on the song, he revealed, "KRK abuses a lot in his videos and I have often given him an earful about it. This time it was important to fix him because it is very difficult to clear your name from these personal attacks that he makes against actors, directors, producers. In fact, KRK got so scared after my announcement that he called up Toshi Sabri to inquire about the song. The musician didn’t even know that I was using his music for KRK Kutta.”

Also read: Mika Singh-KRK mudslinging gets uglier, singer asks fans to make #barkingdog trend ahead of song release

Mika, in an interview with Bollywood Spy, had slammed KRK for his ‘personal attacks’ against Salman. He added that he was surprised that the actor waited for so long to take the step. Sharing his reaction to Mika's statement, KRK tweeted that Mika was a ‘chirkut singer’ who ‘wants to jump in the matter to get publicity’.