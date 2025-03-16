Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MK Stalin gives update on AR Rahman's health: ‘I spoke to the doctors…’

BySoumya Srivastava
Mar 16, 2025 11:20 AM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has given a health update on music composer AR Rahman. He says he will be back home soon.

After news of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's ill health broke, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin swiftly asked after him. He took to Instagram to share a health update on the singer-music director.

Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman attends HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 in Mumbai on March 3.(AFP)
Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman attends HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 in Mumbai on March 3.(AFP)

Stalin's update on Rahman's health

“I heard about music maestro AR Rahman being admitted in hospital. I spoke to the doctors attending him and enquired about his health. They said he is doing well and will be returning home soon. I was happy to hear this," he wrote.

His son Udhay Stalin wrote, “I am wishing Music maestro A R Rahman a speedy recovery and hope he returns home soon.”

What happened to AR Rahman?

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was hospitalised in Chennai after a bout of dehydration and neck pain following travel according to his team.

All tests taken by doctors showed Rehman, 58, to be normal, and he is likely to be discharged today itself, they said, as per an ANI report.

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain".

"It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," said Rahman's team.

What's next for AR Rahman?

Rahman is currently busy with his music projects and several gigs. The singer had joined Ed Sheran during his Mathematics Tour concert performance in Chennai last month.

Earlier this month, he was spotted at the HT Most Stylish Awards on March 3 in Mumbai. AR Rahman is set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein, which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.

Recently, Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after nearly 29 years of marriage.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On