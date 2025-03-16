MK Stalin gives update on AR Rahman's health: ‘I spoke to the doctors…’

After news of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's ill health broke, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin swiftly asked after him. He took to Instagram to share a health update on the singer-music director. Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman attends HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 in Mumbai on March 3.(AFP)

Stalin's update on Rahman's health

“I heard about music maestro AR Rahman being admitted in hospital. I spoke to the doctors attending him and enquired about his health. They said he is doing well and will be returning home soon. I was happy to hear this," he wrote.

His son Udhay Stalin wrote, “I am wishing Music maestro A R Rahman a speedy recovery and hope he returns home soon.”

What happened to AR Rahman?

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was hospitalised in Chennai after a bout of dehydration and neck pain following travel according to his team.

All tests taken by doctors showed Rehman, 58, to be normal, and he is likely to be discharged today itself, they said, as per an ANI report.

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain".

"It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," said Rahman's team.

What's next for AR Rahman?

Rahman is currently busy with his music projects and several gigs. The singer had joined Ed Sheran during his Mathematics Tour concert performance in Chennai last month.

Earlier this month, he was spotted at the HT Most Stylish Awards on March 3 in Mumbai. AR Rahman is set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein, which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.

Recently, Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after nearly 29 years of marriage.