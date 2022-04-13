Mohd Danish: On a song, living a dream

Singer Mohd Danish is living life to the brim. A lot is happening for him on the work front and the youngster says that it seems like he is living a dream.

“Life has changed for me and the singer in me. Never in my wildest dream have I thought that I will be recognised for my talent and get to playback and own the stage during international shows. Performing on world stage is exhilarating and it’s overwhelming to see the kind of response we get when performing in countries like the US, the UK and others. What else can a youngster, who was once struggling to find a place in the industry, ask for? ” says the Indian Idol 12 finalist.

The singer feels blessed that he has recently a bought a house for his family in Mumbai.

Hailing from Muzzaffarnagar (UP), Danish is happy with his singles doing well on the charts.

“In these couple of years, I have released singles like Gharje Pe Taj, Meri Jaan, Khushi and the recent one being Rabba Ve that was composed by my friend-colleague Pawandeep Rajan. After our reality show, that was among the most successful season, as promised Himesh (Reshammiya) sir came up with an album Meri Zindaggi Mein Aa and I got to sing a number of songs including Dagaa, Lagan laagi and others. Also, thodi bahut acting bhi ho rahi videos mei (laughs),…I’m absolutely overwhelmed to have been accepted by the industry with open arms.”

Currently, Danish is all set to be back on TV with another show. “Life refuses to slow down and for me it has to be all about music always. Kaam bhi nahi rukna hai aur riyaaz bhi nahi rukhna hai…I am thrilled to be back on television and being a mentor of some really talented kids from across the country for the show Superstar Singer 2. Also, more stage shows and singles are in pipeline along with a few playback projects,” he shares.