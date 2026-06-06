Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh concert canceled amid severe weather warning: How to claim refund

Morgan Cole Wallen, known for songs like Love Somebody, was forced to cancel his concert at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium amid a severe weather warning on Saturday. Morgan Wallen put out a message about canceling today's Pittsburgh show. (X/@andrayofficial)

Wallen's post on Instagram read “After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight's show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night. Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority.”

The 33-year-old country and country pop singer from Tennessee, had his first show there on Friday where he was joined by local legend and former WWE superstar, Kurt Angle. However, today is a KDKA First Alert Weather Day since there is a possibility of strong to severe storms in the area, expected after 2pm.

Here's how to get refunds for Wallen's concert.

How to get refunds for Morgan Wallen's concert Wallen's Instagram post noted “Refunds available at point of purchase.”

One person on Facebook also shared an image of the message they'd received after the concert was canceled. It detailed the refund process for eager concertgoers, who will no doubt be left heartbroken at the last minute change of plans.

“Event Canceled. Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days,” it read.

“Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster. Please see our Purchase Policy for more information,” the message added.