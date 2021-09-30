My Universe music video: BTS and Coldplay channel Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars. Watch

BTS and Coldplay have released the music video of their first song together, My Universe. The lyrical version of the song dropped online last week.

The music video is set in the future. “Once upon a time, many years from now... Music is forbidden across the spheres. On three different planets, three different bands defy the ban. DJ Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via Holoband. All the while, they are hunted by the Silencers,” the text in the video reads before the song unfolds.

The music video is reminiscent of sci-fi films such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars. The video also brought back memories of the Korean movie Space Sweepers, headlined by Song Joong-ki.

BTS and Coldplay recently met in New York. The K-pop group had travelled to the US as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. During their trip, they met Coldplay and gifted the members modernised hanboks. Official social media handles of both the groups shared pictures of their meet.

My Universe features lyrics in English and Korean languages. Over the weekend, BTS released a documentary in which it was revealed that they had reached out to Coldplay's Chris Martin for a collaboration. The singer travelled to South Korea for two days to record the song with the members.

BTS leader RM, during an interview in the documentary, said that Chris told him the song is very personal to him as he was frustrated about being unable to perform live in concerts. “I thought about how to make this relevant to BTS. Since the lyrics go, 'You are my universe,' this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we reunited with ARMY,” RM said.

Chris, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, spoke about collaborating with BTS. "We really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song My Universe is about someone being told they can’t love a certain other person, or can’t be with this race, or they can’t be gay – whatever it might be," he said.

Also read: BTS: RM was worried for ARMY after K-pop group lost at Grammys 2021, members confessed they were sad. Watch

Besides My Universe with Coldplay, BTS has released two other English songs this year. These include Butter and Permission to Dance. They also released a remix version of Butter, with Megan Thee Stallion.