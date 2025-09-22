Nagaland minister condemns Naga student's remark on Zubeen Garg, apologises: ‘He was pride of entire Northeast, India’

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has condemned a Naga student's remark about Zubeen Garg at Kaziranga University. As reported by news agency ANI, the college student used foul language about Zubeen during a heated argument with another person. The Nagaland minister has said that the late singer was not only a pride of Assam but also of the entire Northeast and India. He also added that all students from Nagaland are safe at the university in Assam's Jorhat. Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday.(Abdul Sajid)

Nagaland minister slams Naga student's remark about Zubeen Garg

Speaking to the media, the minister expressed gratitude to Assam ministers and police officials for their swift intervention. "This is a very sensitive issue. When one of our own boys makes such a mistake, whether it's knowingly or unknowingly, first of all, such statements in anger or in happiness should not be given. That is completely wrong," he said.

Temjen Imna Along apologises for remark

"More than 300-400 Naga students at Kaziranga University are safe, and no untoward incidents have occurred apart from the initial unrest. Such statements, whether in anger or jest, are wrong and insensitive. Zubeen Garg was not only a pride of Assam but also of the entire Northeast and India. We are sorry for what our boy has spoken about," he added.

He also urged students to avoid emotional outbursts on social media during this sensitive period of mourning as fans across Assam paid tribute to Zubeen.

What happened at Kaziranga University over Zubeen's death

The incident reportedly began around 8:30 pm on Saturday when a B.Tech civil engineering student from Nagaland made remarks perceived as disrespectful towards Zubeen. In a clip shared by onlygolaghatofficial on Instagram, a student said, "Who cares?" A few others seated in a room responded, "What do you mean, 'Who cares?' Hey, don't disrespect Zubeen da." The student again asked, "Did you care when Queen died? Don't be like that. Who is that f****** Zubeen Garg?"

He visited Jorhat, and while returning to the hostel, he was unable to find any transportation. Upon reaching the hostel, he expressed his frustration to his roommates regarding the unavailability of vehicles.

During this outburst, he made certain remarks that were perceived as offensive by Assamese students. Some students recorded his remarks and circulated the video on social media, which led to widespread resentment among students and individuals outside the university. A group of students from outside the Assam Kaziranga University, along with some outsiders, forcibly entered the campus and attempted to create unrest at Hunaru Hostel.

The situation was brought under control by the SP, Additional SP, ADC, Circle Officer, and OIC, Pulibor, Jorhat. As a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed at the university's main gate and hostel premises to prevent any untoward incidents.

About Zubeen

Zubeen died in Singapore at 52 on Friday during a scuba diving activity. The singer was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed in the ICU on Friday afternoon. He will be cremated with full state honours on September 23 at the Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur near Guwahati.