NCT's Haechan accused of smoking in deleted practice video, fans react

NCT member Haechan has been seen holding an e-cigarette in a recent behind-the-scenes dance practice video, as per multiple Korean news outlets. The clip is from the dance practice of NCT 127's new single, Be There For Me. While the video is no longer available, glimpses of Haechan with his e-cig have gone viral on social, leaving fans divided about it. Also read: NCT DREAM set to dazzle US fans in iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 NCT's Haechan has been accused of smoking inside a dance studio.

Haechan's controversial video

In the clip, Haechan, with other members, is seen practising dance inside the studio. He reportedly held an e-cigarette in his hand while seemingly taking a break from the practice, claimed reports and many social media users.

Internet reacts to Haechan's video

Reacting to the visuals, a fan wrote on X, “Here’s not a single smoke that came out on that Haechan’s vid/gif yet y’all believe panchoa? And even if he’s really smoking, let him be! He’s 24 and does his job right.” “How is they about to put Haechan on indefinite hiatus now that he’s been caught smoking or is that just for Seunghan..I swear by now all of nct has been caught smoking at some point and nothing has happened to them,” added another user.

One more tweeted in support of Haechan, “Even if Haechan was smoking, what business is that of anyone? He’s an adult lmao. He can make his own choices. Y’all acting like he got a DUI or smth.” “Usually I’m all for ignoring pannchoa, but actually f*** Haechan because not only is it illegal to be smoking in there (according to Korean law) but he’s also exposing his members to indoor secondhand smoke,” opined someone else.

Who is Haechan?

Haechan is a member of NCT and its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream. Recently, he announced a temporary break from work due to his health. His agency SM Entertainment said on Weverse, "We want to inform you regarding NCT’s Haechan’s health status and future scheduled activities.

“While in Japan for scheduled activities, Haechan returned to Korea first on January 8 and visited a hospital due to flu symptoms accompanied with a high fever. According to the examination results, he has a severe case of tonsillitis, and the doctor advised that he needs plenty of rest and stability. Thus, Haechan will be taking a break for the time being for his speedy recovery.”

Haechan was not a part of Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 which took place on Wednesday. The performance at the event by NCT DREAM saw only six members-- Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

