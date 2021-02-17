Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly in Delhi recently for a friend's wedding. Videos of the couple singing and dancing have landed on the internet.
Rohanpreet shared video clips, though there was no mention of the place or the occasion. In one, both are dressed in formal western wear as Rohanpreet sings while dancing with Neha. In another clip, the duo lovingly look at each other as a song plays in the background. Rohanpreet wrote in his caption, "@nehakakkar, tere bina ab na lenge ik bhi dumm."
In other videos, they can be seen dancing to hits such as Fakira and Aankh Maare.
A couple of days back, Neha had taken to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a handwritten note she received from fans, onboard a flight. "Love from some beautiful people sitting behind!" The letter's text said: "Dear Neha and Rohanpreet! We saw you'll at security but couldn't say hi. Lots of love from us at 25D, E and F. We hope you have a lovely flight and a great year ahead. Love Anchal, Hanisha and Sayesha. PS-Tu apna khyaal rakhya kar."
Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rohanpreet shared pictures of a special tattoo he had got done and wrote: "Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also You know am Confused now coz you said this tatto is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can Proudly say now that I’m #NehusMan. I Love You My Queen!! @nehakakkar Happy Valentine’s Day to You all too!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepotism doesn’t guarantee success: Akasa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'
- Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nihar is really pampering me and looking after me: Neeti Mohan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper KR$NA: Artists are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for misappropriation of funds, cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar shares handwritten fan letter she received on flight
- Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she got a handwritten note from her fans on a flight that she was in. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox