Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's wedding anniversary celebration is straight out of a dream. See pics

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 24 and made sure it was special. Neha has now shared pictures from their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Sharing the pics, Neha wrote, "And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy.. Much love #NehuPreet." +

Neha is seen in a pink salwar-suit and Rohanpreet sports a denim on denim look with a pink turban. The two are on a huge boat which is all set for a candlelight dinner in a luxurious, royal setting.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year in a multiple day, extravagant affair. Until the day of their wedding, the two kept their fans guessing if it was a promotional gimmick for their new music video, Nehu Da Vyah.

Neha and Rohanpreet's love story was shared in a post by designer Anita Dogre. had revealed in an Instagram post. Talking about Rohanpreet, Neha had said, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”

Rohanpreet also opened up about what made him fall in love with her. He said, “For me it was absolutely love at first sight. She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you, God.”