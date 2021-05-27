Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'sabse sundar', sings for her in no-filter video

In a new video, singer Rohanpreet Singh called his singer-wife Neha Kakkar 'sabse sundar' and also sang for her. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a no-makeup, no-filter video in which Rohanpreet can be heard saying 'wow' before singing Tony Kakkar's Tum Jaisi Ho.

As he finishes the song, Neha, who is seen giggling at her husband's gestures, said, "Thank you baby, I love you." Rohanpreet can be heard saying, "I love you. I love you more." Rohanpreet was singing in the background and was not seen in the video clip.

Captioning the video, Neha wrote, "#TumJaisiHo Tum Sundar Ho!! Hubby @rohanpreetsingh singing behind Song Originally Sung & Written by @tonykakkar Bhaiyuuu #NoFilter #NehuDiaries #ReelItFeelIt."

Reacting to Neha's post, he commented, "Sabse Sundar!!!! I love you to the moon and back!!!!." Her fans, too, showered her with love and praises. A fan wrote, "U look more pretty with no filter Neha Mam." Another said, "The stars , the moon , and the sun are minor to me since you sparkle brighter than all of them @nehakakkar." A third commented, "so sweet dede so cutie pie couple dede so beautiful video lovely super duper lovely."

The couple has been sharing their videos and posts on the social media platform, giving fans a glimpse into their married life. Recently, on Instagram Stories, he had shared a video of a man giving a foot massage to a woman. Tagging Neha he wrote, “Hahaha… Story of every husband.”

They also released their new song Khad Tainu Main Dassa last week. The music video stars the real-life couple and their life after marriage. It starts with Rohanpreet forgetting the birthday of Neha which leaves her upset. While she complains that he has changed after their marriage, Rohanpreet thinks he has been taken for granted. They eventually resolve their fight.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have ₹10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

The duo met first in August 2020 during the filming of their song Nehu Da Vyah. After that, he asked for her Snapchat ID and in October last year, they tied the knot. Neha and Rohanpreet travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon. They have celebrated a number of firsts since then including first Valentine's Day and Lohri.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON