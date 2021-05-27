Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'sabse sundar', sings for her in no-filter video
Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar they tied the knot in October 2020.
Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar they tied the knot in October 2020.
music

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'sabse sundar', sings for her in no-filter video

  • Rohanpreet Singh called Neha Kakkar 'sabse sundar' and also sang for her. He hummed Tony Kakkar's Tum Jaisi Ho.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:38 AM IST

In a new video, singer Rohanpreet Singh called his singer-wife Neha Kakkar 'sabse sundar' and also sang for her. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a no-makeup, no-filter video in which Rohanpreet can be heard saying 'wow' before singing Tony Kakkar's Tum Jaisi Ho.

As he finishes the song, Neha, who is seen giggling at her husband's gestures, said, "Thank you baby, I love you." Rohanpreet can be heard saying, "I love you. I love you more." Rohanpreet was singing in the background and was not seen in the video clip.

Captioning the video, Neha wrote, "#TumJaisiHo Tum Sundar Ho!! Hubby @rohanpreetsingh singing behind Song Originally Sung & Written by @tonykakkar Bhaiyuuu #NoFilter #NehuDiaries #ReelItFeelIt."

Reacting to Neha's post, he commented, "Sabse Sundar!!!! I love you to the moon and back!!!!." Her fans, too, showered her with love and praises. A fan wrote, "U look more pretty with no filter Neha Mam." Another said, "The stars , the moon , and the sun are minor to me since you sparkle brighter than all of them @nehakakkar." A third commented, "so sweet dede so cutie pie couple dede so beautiful video lovely super duper lovely."

The couple has been sharing their videos and posts on the social media platform, giving fans a glimpse into their married life. Recently, on Instagram Stories, he had shared a video of a man giving a foot massage to a woman. Tagging Neha he wrote, “Hahaha… Story of every husband.”

They also released their new song Khad Tainu Main Dassa last week. The music video stars the real-life couple and their life after marriage. It starts with Rohanpreet forgetting the birthday of Neha which leaves her upset. While she complains that he has changed after their marriage, Rohanpreet thinks he has been taken for granted. They eventually resolve their fight.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have 10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

The duo met first in August 2020 during the filming of their song Nehu Da Vyah. After that, he asked for her Snapchat ID and in October last year, they tied the knot. Neha and Rohanpreet travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon. They have celebrated a number of firsts since then including first Valentine's Day and Lohri.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rohanpreet singh neha kakkar-rohanpreet singh neha kakkar neha kakkar songs neha kakkar singing + 3 more

Related Stories

The cast of FRIENDS will be reuniting for a special episode.
The cast of FRIENDS will be reuniting for a special episode.
tv

FRIENDS The Reunion: Jennifer, Matt, Matthew are all being paid this amount

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • The cast of FRIENDS is reuniting for a special reunion episode on HBO. It took 17 years to bring them back together at it did not come cheap.
READ FULL STORY
Friends ended its 10 year run on NBC television in 2004.
Friends ended its 10 year run on NBC television in 2004.
tv

FRIENDS reunion: Your favourite sitcom was full of problematic plot lines

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • FRIENDS reunion special on Thursday will take fans of the comedy series on a trip down memory lane. Though the show has been one of the favourites of the people, there are several problematic parts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.