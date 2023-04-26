Nick Jonas delays his Jonas Brothers concert by an hour just so Priyanka Chopra could attend after Citadel's LA premiere

Priyanka Chopra and team Citadel was in Los Angeles for the premiere on Tuesday. Her husband Nick Jonas was performing with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles on the same day. During Citadel's LA premiere, Priyanka called herself her husband's 'biggest fan', and said as soon as the event gets over, she would be going for Nick's show. She also said he had the concert postponed by an hour, just so she could attend it. Also read: Priyanka Chopra slays in pink gown at Citadel's LA premiere Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at one of his recent concerts in the UK.

When the interviewer praised Nick for 'showing up' for Priyanka Chopra during her Citadel promotions, and attending multiple premieres of the series with her, Priyanka was asked how it felt that her husband's 'jaw dropped' seeing her on the red carpet. Responding to if that was a regular occurrence, the actor said, “I mean in my life, he makes my jaw drop all day. I mean, come on, there is nothing wrong with that. I think it is really amazing to be able to have a partner that is so supportive, and my husband is.”

Priyanka went on to reveal Nick moved his Jonas Brothers show in LA by one hour so she could attend it after her screening. "I am his (Nick's) biggest fan. After I finish this screening, I am going to his show. That's what we do. We show up for each other, and that's family... I will get comfortable (change clothes) real quick as soon as this carpet is over," Priyanka said.

Priyanka has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming web series Citadel. After promoting her show in India and London, she was recently in Rome with the entire team as well as husband Nick. At the Rome premiere, the actor wore a green gown and looked stunning. But the one thing, which grabbed attention on social media was Nick’s sweet gesture towards Priyanka.

He silently stood in one corner and made sure to click some amazing pictures of her without even letting her know. He also shared the video. Reacting to which, a fan wrote, “He is always with her and supports her in everything she does; perfect husband-wife goals they are. Always there for each other.” Another fan wrote, “Nick is such a great man!!” A person also said, “Proud hubby as always.”

Citadel features Priyanka Chopra as elite spy Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden's Mason Kane. Earlier this month, Priyanka began the global promotion of Citadel in Mumbai, India. After Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON