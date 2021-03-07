Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare', ARMY reacts
- Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
Singer Nick Jonas recently opened up about his thoughts on BTS and looked back at the time he saw them in concert. The singer was promoting his upcoming solo album, Spaceman, on a radio show when he mentioned the K-pop group.
Nick was asked about how he decides which song would work better as a solo track, and which would work as a Jonas Brothers number.
"Well, I've been getting this question more and more now, because I think it's surprising to people that I'm doing both -- that both can coexist in such a seamless way, but I think that that's kind of the beauty of this new chapter that the brothers and I sort of set up back in 2019, going back to Happiness Begins, relaunched everything."
"I actually look at BTS, for instance, and I went to one of their show, the Rose Bowl (in) California, a couple of years ago and it was cool to see them, you know, kind of doing their individual songs and then coming back as the group and doing their songs together. And then, you know, just that ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare," he told on The Morning Mashup hosted by SiriusXM.
This observation impressed BTS members. Several fans took to social media to thank Nick.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort
Nick recently released two tracks from his new album. The first song is titled Spaceman while the recently released second song is titled This Is Heaven. The singer had previously revealed that the songs on the album are like love letters to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'
- Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman: I never look at music as the second option, for me it is the only option
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music bands @NewNormal stage: Sanitised equipments, selfies with mask and masti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans ask 'Where is BTS?'
- BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill, romances Badshah in new song Fly, watch video
- Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos
- Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award
- BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'
- Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14
- BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'
- Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more
- BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox