IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare', ARMY reacts
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
music

Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare', ARMY reacts

  • Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Singer Nick Jonas recently opened up about his thoughts on BTS and looked back at the time he saw them in concert. The singer was promoting his upcoming solo album, Spaceman, on a radio show when he mentioned the K-pop group.

Nick was asked about how he decides which song would work better as a solo track, and which would work as a Jonas Brothers number.

"Well, I've been getting this question more and more now, because I think it's surprising to people that I'm doing both -- that both can coexist in such a seamless way, but I think that that's kind of the beauty of this new chapter that the brothers and I sort of set up back in 2019, going back to Happiness Begins, relaunched everything."

"I actually look at BTS, for instance, and I went to one of their show, the Rose Bowl (in) California, a couple of years ago and it was cool to see them, you know, kind of doing their individual songs and then coming back as the group and doing their songs together. And then, you know, just that ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare," he told on The Morning Mashup hosted by SiriusXM.

This observation impressed BTS members. Several fans took to social media to thank Nick.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

Nick recently released two tracks from his new album. The first song is titled Spaceman while the recently released second song is titled This Is Heaven. The singer had previously revealed that the songs on the album are like love letters to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts nick jonas

Related Stories

BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
music

BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans ask 'Where is BTS?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
READ FULL STORY
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
hollywood

Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
music

Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music composer AR Rahman has been in the music business for almost three decades now.
Music composer AR Rahman has been in the music business for almost three decades now.
music

AR Rahman: I never look at music as the second option, for me it is the only option

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Music maestro AR Rahman says sometimes people say that music is going to ‘end’ with other things coming up, but asserts it will evolve and stay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi-NCR music bands such as Euphoria (above) talk about resuming live performances while considering safety protocols.
Delhi-NCR music bands such as Euphoria (above) talk about resuming live performances while considering safety protocols.
music

Music bands @NewNormal stage: Sanitised equipments, selfies with mask and masti

By Naina Arora and Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Popular bands from Delhi-NCR share how they are taking precautions while resuming live gigs, and get back to the stage after Covid-19 forced them to perform virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
music

BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans ask 'Where is BTS?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
music

I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal

By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The singer says that she is happy to concentrate on her independent music and does not want to shift her focus to Bollywood music as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz and Badshah in a still from the song.
Shehnaaz and Badshah in a still from the song.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, romances Badshah in new song Fly, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
music

Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang was founded in 2018
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang was founded in 2018
music

Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang’s A Pramod Seshi Roy feels big names refrain from talking about problems of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
music

BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
music

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS leader RM once sang Punjabi pop song Tunak Tunak Tun in school.
BTS leader RM once sang Punjabi pop song Tunak Tunak Tun in school.
music

When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Divgikar identifies himself as gender fluid.
Sushant Divgikar identifies himself as gender fluid.
music

Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Former Mr. Gay India and LGBTQI activist, Sushant Divgikar reacts to Centre’s response to Delhi High Court on same-sex marriage, and says it marginalises a community which is already marginalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
music

Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
music

Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Singer Armaan Malik says he has his own beliefs and way of thinking, but he doesn’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
music

BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP