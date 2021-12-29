Nora Fatehi goes ‘at least you didn’t call me behenji' after pap mistakenly says 'Nora paaji’. Watch

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were posing for the shutterbugs recently when a paparazzo mistakenly said ‘Nora paaji’. While she laughed, she jokingly added that she was glad he did not call her 'behenji'.

In the video, Nora and Guru can be seen posing together for the paparazzi when one of the camera-persons said, "Rani ji! Rani ji centre (Rani, please look at the centre)."

Nora and Guru burst out laughing after realising that she was being called Rani ji. The duo has recently featured together in a music video titled Dance Meri Rani. Guru asked, "Kaha see aate ho (Where do you come from)?"

Nora then turned around laughing and as a paparazzo asked her to pose again saying, "Nora paaji (brother), Nora paaji thoda left (slight left)." This too cracked up Nora as she said, "Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha (At least you did not call me behenji)."

The pap tried to briefly explain that he was only saying, “Nora and paaji (Guru).” Guru shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Rani ji Omg @norafatehi #dancemerirani." Fans showered the post with their love. They dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Released earlier this month, Dance Meri Rani has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. Tanishk Bagchi has given the music while Rashmi Virag penned down the lyrics. Bosco Leslie Martis has directed the music video. The song is a follow-up to their earlier hit, Naach Meri Rani.

Last week, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa appeared on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 15, to promote the new song.

Before this, Nora was last seen in the hit number Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

