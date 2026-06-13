Nora Fatehi sets the stadium on fire with performance during FIFA 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony

Nora Fatehi delivered a thrilling performance at the Canada version of the FIFA opening ceremony on Friday. She sang her football anthem with performers Vegedream and Sanjoy.

Singers Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy perform during the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)

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Videos of her performance were shared online on social media by her fans. Nora wore an all-red outfit with cutout and her hair was styled in her usual luscious waves.

Nora thrilled the audience with her dance moves and electric vocals as hundreds of dancers performed with her.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from Nora, Katy Perry is set to perform during the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12. She will share the stage with a star-studded lineup that includes Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema and Tyla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Nora, Katy Perry is set to perform during the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12. She will share the stage with a star-studded lineup that includes Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema and Tyla. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The performance comes as the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway across North America. The tournament officially began on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performance comes as the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway across North America. The tournament officially began on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first opening ceremony in Mexico City featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who delivered the first live performance of "Dai Dai," the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Other artists who took the stage included Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first opening ceremony in Mexico City featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who delivered the first live performance of "Dai Dai," the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Other artists who took the stage included Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana. {{/usCountry}}

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A second opening ceremony took place in Toronto, Canada, featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19.

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