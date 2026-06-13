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Nora Fatehi sets the stadium on fire with performance during FIFA 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony

Nora Fatehi dazzles during Canada’s FIFA opening ceremony, delivering a thrilling performance alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy.

Jun 13, 2026 12:13 am IST
By HT Entertainment Desk
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Nora Fatehi delivered a thrilling performance at the Canada version of the FIFA opening ceremony on Friday. She sang her football anthem with performers Vegedream and Sanjoy.

Singers Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy perform during the opening ceremony.(REUTERS)

Videos of her performance were shared online on social media by her fans. Nora wore an all-red outfit with cutout and her hair was styled in her usual luscious waves.

Nora thrilled the audience with her dance moves and electric vocals as hundreds of dancers performed with her.

A second opening ceremony took place in Toronto, Canada, featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19.

 
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HT Entertainment Desk

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