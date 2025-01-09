Menu Explore
Bonnaroo 2025 lineup announced: Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Tyla, Hozier and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 09, 2025 10:56 PM IST

This year's headlining acts for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival include Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier, check out full lineup…

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2025 lineup. Set to be held from June 12 through June 15, the four-day event will be headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Hozier. In addition to the headlining acts, other top-billed performers include Avril Lavigne, Tyla, Glass Animals, and Megadeth. As the festival returns to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, check out the full list of performers below:

Bonnaroo has announced its 2025 lineup with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Luke Combs as headlining acts
Day 1 - Thursday, June 12

  1. Luke Combs
  2. Dom Dolla
  3. Sammy Virji
  4. Marcus King
  5. Green Velvet
  6. 2hollis
  7. Insane Clown Posse
  8. Joey Valence & Brae
  9. Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
  10. Wilderado
  11. Max Styler
  12. Azzecca
  13. The Lemon Twigs
  14. Wisp
  15. Sofia Isella
  16. Kitchen Dwellers
  17. Dogs In A Pile
  18. Die Spitz
  19. Hey, Nothing
  20. The Droptines

Day 2 - Friday, June 13

  1. Tyler, the Creator
  2. John Summit
  3. Glass Animals
  4. Tipper
  5. Goose
  6. The Red Clay Strays
  7. Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  8. Megadeth
  9. Wallows
  10. Foster the People
  11. Slightly Stoopid
  12. Flipturn
  13. Of the Trees
  14. JPEGMAFIA
  15. Marina
  16. Tape B
  17. MJ Lenderman
  18. BossMan Dlow
  19. INZO
  20. Levity
  21. Mannequin Pussy
  22. Leon Thomas
  23. Cults
  24. Aly & AJ
  25. Matt Champion
  26. Detox Unit
  27. Rachel Chinouriri
  28. Eater
  29. Ginger Root
  30. Bebe Stockwell
  31. Effin

Day 3 - Saturday, June 14

  1. Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Avril Lavigne
  3. Justice
  4. Nelly
  5. GloRilla
  6. Mt. Joy
  7. RL Grime
  8. Beabadoobee
  9. Tyla
  10. Jessie Murph
  11. Modest Mouse
  12. Gorgon City
  13. Flatland Cavalry
  14. Hot Mulligan
  15. Action Bronson
  16. Crankdat
  17. Dope Lemon
  18. Gigi Perez
  19. Wave to Earth
  20. Claptone
  21. Jade Cicada
  22. What So Not
  23. Daði Freyr
  24. Ziggy Alberts
  25. ROSSY
  26. Destroy Boys
  27. The Stews
  28. Thee Sinseers & The Altons
  29. AHEE

Day 4 - Sunday, June 15

  1. Hozier
  2. Vampire Weekend
  3. Queens of the Stone Age
  4. LSZEE
  5. Remi Wolf
  6. Raye
  7. Royel Otis
  8. Dispatch
  9. Role Model
  10. Barry Can’t Swim
  11. Treaty Oak Revival
  12. Big Gigantic
  13. Jack’s Mannequin
  14. ATLiens
  15. Bilmuri
  16. Saint Motel
  17. James Arthur
  18. Alex Warren
  19. Zingara
  20. Natasha Bedingfield
  21. Alexandra Kay
  22. Goldie Boutilier
  23. Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
  24. GorillaT
  25. YDG

(Note - Special performances include King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Roo Residency, with three sets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; and Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam on Saturday.)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

