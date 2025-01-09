Bonnaroo 2025 lineup announced: Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Tyla, Hozier and more

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2025 lineup. Set to be held from June 12 through June 15, the four-day event will be headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Hozier. In addition to the headlining acts, other top-billed performers include Avril Lavigne, Tyla, Glass Animals, and Megadeth. As the festival returns to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, check out the full list of performers below:

Bonnaroo has announced its 2025 lineup with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Luke Combs as headlining acts