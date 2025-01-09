Bonnaroo 2025 lineup announced: Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Tyla, Hozier and more
This year's headlining acts for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival include Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier, check out full lineup…
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2025 lineup. Set to be held from June 12 through June 15, the four-day event will be headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Hozier. In addition to the headlining acts, other top-billed performers include Avril Lavigne, Tyla, Glass Animals, and Megadeth. As the festival returns to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, check out the full list of performers below:
Day 1 - Thursday, June 12
- Luke Combs
- Dom Dolla
- Sammy Virji
- Marcus King
- Green Velvet
- 2hollis
- Insane Clown Posse
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
- Wilderado
- Max Styler
- Azzecca
- The Lemon Twigs
- Wisp
- Sofia Isella
- Kitchen Dwellers
- Dogs In A Pile
- Die Spitz
- Hey, Nothing
- The Droptines
Day 2 - Friday, June 13
- Tyler, the Creator
- John Summit
- Glass Animals
- Tipper
- Goose
- The Red Clay Strays
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Megadeth
- Wallows
- Foster the People
- Slightly Stoopid
- Flipturn
- Of the Trees
- JPEGMAFIA
- Marina
- Tape B
- MJ Lenderman
- BossMan Dlow
- INZO
- Levity
- Mannequin Pussy
- Leon Thomas
- Cults
- Aly & AJ
- Matt Champion
- Detox Unit
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Eater
- Ginger Root
- Bebe Stockwell
- Effin
Day 3 - Saturday, June 14
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Avril Lavigne
- Justice
- Nelly
- GloRilla
- Mt. Joy
- RL Grime
- Beabadoobee
- Tyla
- Jessie Murph
- Modest Mouse
- Gorgon City
- Flatland Cavalry
- Hot Mulligan
- Action Bronson
- Crankdat
- Dope Lemon
- Gigi Perez
- Wave to Earth
- Claptone
- Jade Cicada
- What So Not
- Daði Freyr
- Ziggy Alberts
- ROSSY
- Destroy Boys
- The Stews
- Thee Sinseers & The Altons
- AHEE
Day 4 - Sunday, June 15
- Hozier
- Vampire Weekend
- Queens of the Stone Age
- LSZEE
- Remi Wolf
- Raye
- Royel Otis
- Dispatch
- Role Model
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Big Gigantic
- Jack’s Mannequin
- ATLiens
- Bilmuri
- Saint Motel
- James Arthur
- Alex Warren
- Zingara
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Alexandra Kay
- Goldie Boutilier
- Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
- GorillaT
- YDG
(Note - Special performances include King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Roo Residency, with three sets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; and Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam on Saturday.)
