Odia music star Humane Sagar dies at 36 after multi-organ failure; leaders and fans express heartfelt condolences

Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away on Monday evening at the age of 36. According to Odisha TV, the singer had been admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS Bhubaneswar three days earlier after developing severe health complications. Despite being placed on life support, his condition showed no significant improvement. Humane Sagar was hospitalized for severe health complications and despite aggressive treatment, he succumbed on November 17, 2025, leaving a significant void in Odisha's music scene.

Humane Sagar dies at 36

Confirming his tragic demise, Dr. Srikant Behera of AIIMS Bhubaneswar issued a medical bulletin stating, “Humane Sagar was admitted to the hospital on 14th November with a diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia, acute chronic liver failure (ACLF), dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) with refractory shock, severe respiratory failure, anuric acute kidney injury, encephalopathy, hepatopathy, thrombocytopenia and coagulopathy. He did not respond to treatment despite all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and expired at 9:08 pm on 17.11.2025.”

Tributes poured in from across Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed his grief, writing, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Humane Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul.”

Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik also mourned the loss, posting on X, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Human Sagar. His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners, and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time.”

Fans react

Fans expressed their grief as they remembered the artist. One fan wrote, “Thanks For Making Our College days memorable, Will Miss your voice”. Another added, “Too soon to be gone. RIP ”. A third one commented, “Your legacy lives on in the lives you touched.. Rest in peace, Legend”

About Humane Sagar

Born in Titilagarh, Bolangir, Humane Sagar rose to fame after winning Voice of Odisha Season 2 on Tarang TV in 2012. He made his playback debut in 2015 with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu and soon became one of Odisha’s most beloved singers, known for his soulful, high-emotion renditions.