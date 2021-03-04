Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy
From the current hip hop scene, the support is missing, so is the voice about issues that matters,” opines Hyderabad-based hip-hop rap crew Nawab Gang’s Pramod Seshi Roy, who feels that big names don’t prefer talking about India’s real problems.
“Hip-hop is getting its due all over India, and Bollywood film Gully Boy (2019) did that. We are fortunate that someone is making a film out of our things. I would say that the movie helped a lot of people understand what the real meaning of hip-hop and rap is. People now understand it as an art form, not just in regions where people speak Hindi, but all over India,” says the 25-year-old.
A lot has changed on the hip hop scene in India, but he feels the right support and understanding of the lyrics is still missing.
“I got inspired while doing socio-political raps, and I feel we have to raise our voice. That voice is missing right now. The biggest people, biggest names, they don’t talk about all the problems that are happening in India,” notes the rapper, who is hoping for this void to be filled soon.
Alongside Seshi Roy, Nawab Gang, which was founded in 2018, has six rappers, three music producers and two video teams. It is one of Hyderabad’s most popular hip-hop and rap groups. They use their music to reflect realities of governance, education and other socio-political bodies. And Seshi Roy says touching these issues of social and political nature come with tricks of its own.
“These are some things which people don’t entertain much, but I feel our art reflects reality. We tell what is exactly happening somewhere. We don’t sugar-coat or put forward our opinions,” shares the rapper aka Asura.
The self-taught rapper wants to continue to tread the same path, narrate stories through songs and inspire people to follow their dreams. “What if Elon Musk (business magnate) was born somewhere in India and wasn’t allowed to do what he liked? He would have ended up doing a nine to five job. So, I want to inspire people to do what they love to do,” shares Seshi Roy, who is busy working on his album, and other projects for Rana Daggubati’s digital platform.
