Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana unfollow each other on Instagram after calling off wedding

Indian music composer Palash Muchhal was supposed to get married to Smriti Mandhana on November 24. They postponed their wedding after Smriti's father was hospitalised due to sudden health issues, and even Palash was hospitalised a day later. There were numerous speculations and rumours claiming that Palash cheated on Smriti with the dance choreographer. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding was set to take place in November 23 in her hometown in Maharashtra.

Palash and Smriti unfollow each other

On Sunday, both Palash and Smriti shared separate statements on their Instagram Stories to confirm that their wedding is called off. Following this clarification, Palash and Smriti have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Palash still has the video of their proposal on his Instagram account, which took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It is the same ground where Team India lifted the Women's World Cup 2025 trophy. However, Smriti had deleted all the wedding and engagement-related pictures and videos, including her proposal video.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Palash and Smriti's statements

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Palash wrote a note on his Instagram Stories, which began, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

He added, “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Smriti also posted on her Instagram Stories. “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she said.

She added, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward."

On the wedding day, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after showing heart-attack-like symptoms. Palash and Smriti’s wedding was then put on hold. A day later, music composer Palash was also admitted to hospital. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that the music composer is very close to Smriti’s father, and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not proceed with the wedding rituals until he recovered.