Palash Muchhal serenades Smriti Mandhana with Gulabi Aankhen, joins her for romantic dance to Tenu Leke at sangeet

Indian music composer Palash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on November 23. The couple is currently busy with the pre-wedding festivities. Several videos from their sangeet ceremony have surfaced online, showing them sharing romantic moments and enjoying the celebrations. Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's sangeet ceremony.

Inside Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's sangeet

One of the videos shows Palash serenading Smriti with the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi on stage, while the cricketer looks on admiringly. Another clip captures Palash and Smriti dancing to Tenu Leke from Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Salaam-E-Ishq. Their romantic pose at the end drew cheers and hoots from the guests.

While Palash looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, Smriti shone in a golden gown for the evening. The two were also seen grooving to Agar Main Kahoon from Lakshya during the sangeet. Their chemistry left fans gushing about how adorable they looked together. One comment read, “Best couple and so beautiful.” Another wrote, “This or nothing in my life.” A third said, “So happy for them,” while another added, “They look so cute together.”

Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal also shared a photo with the couple, captioned, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.” In the picture, the bride-to-be, Smriti, looked stunning in a purple cut-out Indo-western gown.

About Palash and Smriti’s wedding

During an event at the State Press Club last month, Palash, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Smriti. As quoted by news agency PTI, he said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say. I’ve given you the headline.”

On Thursday, Smriti announced her engagement to Palash in style, dancing alongside her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. They performed to Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, with Smriti flaunting her ring at the end. The couple is all set to tie the knot today (November 23, 2025).