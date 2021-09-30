Pandemic phase has given independent music a new lease of life: Aslam Khan

Actor and music director Aslam Khan, who has worked in films like Nayee Padosan, 24x7 Bombay Saloon Unisex and Deshdrohi 2, says if one feels that things are not going one’s way, then it is time to start afresh.

“After being a part of a number acting projects I felt that acting was just not working for me. I was not getting the kind of work I was looking for and if any good script was offered then other things didn’t fall in place. I was thinking what to do with my life, then I came up with a production house and released a feature film Rafoo Chakkar but that too didn’t work for me. It was then I took a plunge into video direction,” says the Dil Deke Dekho actor.

Currently, Khan is happy directing music videos and believes that he has found his calling. “I always had an inclination towards direction. Somewhere down the line I missed realising it then, but it’s better late than never. It was around 2016 when my TV daily got over, I tried directing a music video and since then it has been no looking back. Today, I have successfully helmed over 65 videos in last five years with latest being Sunn Le Zara with Pankuhri and Gautam Rode.” Recently, Khan wrapped two music videos in Leh & Ladakh.

“I enjoy directing because it gives me power to take calls and dependability factor on others is way too less when reins are in your hands. Videos are like mini films with less pressure and quick result. I just enjoy this concept for now and feel it will go on for longer time.” Khan thinks pandemic phase has given independent music a new lease of life. “Market is flooded with music videos since past two years as film music took a back seat and independent music rose to an all-time high so more work is happening. Even when film music is back on track then too independent music will continue to happen as off late it has made its place in the market,” he says.

For Khan many of his videos are close to his liking.

“I have many favourites like my video with actor Shakti Arora for the song Adhoore Adhoore by Shree D and Akansha. I also loved the final cut of my 2019 video for Altaf-Manny’s song with Aly Goni and Kangna Sharma.” Khan plans his next video in UP. “I love Lucknow as a city I have been there and now I am planning to shoot my next video in and around the city. Also, Varanasi and Agra have locales to my liking. So, let’s see which city I finally zero in on.”