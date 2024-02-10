Pink pauses concert in Australia after pregnant fan goes into labour: ‘We helped bring a baby into the world’

In a shocking turn of events, singer Pink was interrupted on stage during her performance in Sydney on Friday after a fan went into labour. The singer took to Instagram to share some pictures from the concert, where she acknowledged the incident and said, “we helped bring a baby into the world.” (Also read: Drake pokes fun at leaked X-rated video gone viral: ‘The rumours are true’) Singer Pink kicked off her tour in Australia.

What happened at Pink's concert?

It all happened on the first night of the pop singer's Australian Summer Carnival stadium tour in Sydney on Friday when Pink stopped the show to understand what many fans and crew were trying to gesture towards her from off-stage.

The video of the singer pausing her performance midway to process that a fan had gone into labour went viral quickly on social media. “I feel like we shouldn't be looking. Everyone give her her privacy!” she said. The singer also congratulated the mom after the delivery, and was seen saying, "That's exciting. I don't even know what to say. But we have to sing now. Good luck! It's gonna be great! You're gonna do great."

More details

Later, on Saturday, the singer shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram from the eventful night, where she mentioned the incident as well. “Sydney!!!!!! That was a wet one!!!!! Come rain or shine- we are out here. We helped bring a baby into the world, we found a new favourite candy bar- Jamo made his debut, and I outlasted my entire family. Also flashed the crowd on the way back to dressing room. By accident. I think. I’m so happy to be here!!!!!!” she said.

The singer also brought daughter Willow, 12, alongwith her on stage. They went on to perform their single, Cover Me in Sunshine.

Fans reacted to the post and were shocked that the fan delivered a baby during the concert. “Brought a baby into world? Someone went into labour?” asked a fan. “Yep she stopped the show to call a medic team over. A woman went into labour and needed to be wheeled out,” another fan replied.

