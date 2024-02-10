 Pink pauses concert in Australia after pregnant fan goes into labour - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Pink pauses concert in Australia after pregnant fan goes into labour: ‘We helped bring a baby into the world’

Pink pauses concert in Australia after pregnant fan goes into labour: ‘We helped bring a baby into the world’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 10, 2024 07:02 PM IST

Pink performed in Australia where she had to stop her concert after a fan went into labour mid-show. The singer also mentioned it in her Instagram post.

In a shocking turn of events, singer Pink was interrupted on stage during her performance in Sydney on Friday after a fan went into labour. The singer took to Instagram to share some pictures from the concert, where she acknowledged the incident and said, “we helped bring a baby into the world.” (Also read: Drake pokes fun at leaked X-rated video gone viral: ‘The rumours are true’)

Singer Pink kicked off her tour in Australia.
Singer Pink kicked off her tour in Australia.

What happened at Pink's concert?

It all happened on the first night of the pop singer's Australian Summer Carnival stadium tour in Sydney on Friday when Pink stopped the show to understand what many fans and crew were trying to gesture towards her from off-stage.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The video of the singer pausing her performance midway to process that a fan had gone into labour went viral quickly on social media. “I feel like we shouldn't be looking. Everyone give her her privacy!” she said. The singer also congratulated the mom after the delivery, and was seen saying, "That's exciting. I don't even know what to say. But we have to sing now. Good luck! It's gonna be great! You're gonna do great."

More details

Later, on Saturday, the singer shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram from the eventful night, where she mentioned the incident as well. “Sydney!!!!!! That was a wet one!!!!! Come rain or shine- we are out here. We helped bring a baby into the world, we found a new favourite candy bar- Jamo made his debut, and I outlasted my entire family. Also flashed the crowd on the way back to dressing room. By accident. I think. I’m so happy to be here!!!!!!” she said.

The singer also brought daughter Willow, 12, alongwith her on stage. They went on to perform their single, Cover Me in Sunshine.

Fans reacted to the post and were shocked that the fan delivered a baby during the concert. “Brought a baby into world? Someone went into labour?” asked a fan. “Yep she stopped the show to call a medic team over. A woman went into labour and needed to be wheeled out,” another fan replied.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On