PM Narendra Modi unveils new Garba song penned by him, Maadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated fans to yet another new Navratri anthem at the onset of the festive season. On Sunday, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the music video of the song, titled Maadi. The song was written by the PM in the last few days. Also read: PM Narendra Modi pens lyrics for Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali's song Garbo

Narendra Modi's new song Maadi

Narendra Modi kickstarts Navaratri 2023 with his new song.

Maadi highlights the beauty of the Navratri festival and brings the best of Gujarat's rich traditions with colourful visuals. The song is sung by Divya Kumar. Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros composed the music of the track, while Narendra Modi penned the soulful lyrics.

Sharing the video, PM Modi wrote, “As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba.”

Internet reacts to Maadi

Reacting to the new track, someone wrote in the comment section on YouTube, “This video has to be one of the most culturally/exhilarating short I have ever seen! The people of India look so happy! Best wishes to PM Modi.” “Multitalented PM- He is lyricist, versatile leader, bold decision maker, great communicator, great orator etc,” praised another user. One more said, “An absolute musical delight from PM Modi! 🇮🇳 This song truly encapsulates the spirit of our nation. Let's celebrate together.”

Previous song of PM Modi

This is not the first time that PM Narendra Modi has shown his writing skills. On Saturday, he shared the news of his collaboration with Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali. He penned their garba song, titled Garbo.

Sharing the song, Dhvani wrote to PM Modi, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life.”

“Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri,” PM Modi responded.

His Garba numbers are winning the hearts of many, including Kangana Ranaut. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan was seen promoting the song on social media as well.

