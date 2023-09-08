Prince Harry dances his heart out with Meghan Markle at Beyoncé concert in unseen videos after claims he was 'miserable'

After some people took to social media to roast Prince Harry's 'bored' expression at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour a few days ago, new videos seem to show the opposite. Now videos of Harry dancing with wife Meghan Markle at the same concert have surfaced online. Prince Harry was seen dancing his heart out to Crazy in Love, along with his wife Meghan. The videos are now going viral on social media. (Also read: ‘Oh so this is a real…’: Fans react to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet hanging out together at Beyonce's concert)

Prince Harry dancing with Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle danced together to Crazy In Love.

Meghan and Harry attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. Prince Harry opted for a grey suit jacket and light-colored pants. He was seen twinning with Meghan, as she chose to wear a silver sequin outfit. Both of them complied to the request set by Beyoncé to all her celebrity guests to wear silver.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was seen shaking his leg and dancing his heart out beside Meghan, as the Grammy winner performed her 2003 hit Crazy In Love. Sharing the video, a social media user captioned it, “If this ain’t love I don’t want it.”

Earlier, people thought Harry was bored

Recently, there were pictures that went viral from the same concert, where Prince Harry was seen with a 'bored' expression, according to many social media users.

In other pictures he was seen with his hands in his pockets, and even checking his phone for a moment. A user said he "looks positively bored out of his skull." Another remarked, he is "clearly in a foul mood and doesn’t care who sees it.” Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and friend Abigail Spencer were also spotted with the couple.

Celebs at the concert

A host of celebrities attended the concert, where Beyoncé marked her 42nd birthday. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet grabbed media headlines as they were seen in public together for the first time, confirming dating rumours. The two were later seen kissing at the same concert, as the video quickly went viral on the internet.

Besides them, other notable celebrities who were seen attending the concert were Adele, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Cynthia Erivo, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Diana Ross, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry, Jodie Turner-Smith, Vanessa Hudgens, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri.

