Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet kiss at Beyonce's concert; video goes viral. Watch

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet displayed their affection for one another as they finally went public with their romance. Kylie and Timothée shared multiple kisses at Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles, and a concertgoer captured the moment where Timotheé caressed Kylie and they embraced in a kiss, as per a report by TMZ. This was their first public appearance together amid various claims about their relationship – while some reports had said the two have been dating for months, other reports claimed their relationship was over. Also read: Fans react to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet hanging out at Beyonce's concert Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together in public for the first time at Beyonce's LA concert.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet at Beyonce concert

Videos and pictures of the reality TV star and businesswoman watching Beyonce's concert with the Hollywood actor are all over social media. The two were spotted hugging and kissing in the VIP section of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in SoFi Stadium in California. Those who were also present in the VIP section included Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian.

In some of the videos, Timothée held Kylie Jenner from behind as she grooved in a grey and black dress. In other clips, the two held hands as they watched Beyonce perform on stage. In another clip, Kylie hugged Timothée from behind.

Reactions to Kylie and Timothée's viral pics, videos

"The fact that he (Timothée) keeps looking at the camera LOL. I don’t believe any of this, I am sorry," wrote a person on Twitter or X, as they shared a video of Kylie and Timothée from the concert. Another person tweeted in reaction to the remark, "I agree 100 percent. It makes it look fake."

Many others shared a similar sentiment, with one writing about Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, "I think it was all set up. Kris Jenner owns half of TMZ. Just saying." However, a person defended Timothée and wrote, "I think it’s just the fact that he notices someone filming them."

Kylie and Timothée's relationship

The rumours of the two dating first started to circulate in April 2023, when sources claimed that they were hanging out. A source had confirmed in an Entertainment Tonight report, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said, adding “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Kylie was earlier in a relationship with American singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – daughter Stormi, who is five, and son Aire, who is one.

