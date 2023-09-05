Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go public with their romance at Beyoncé concert. Watch

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted for the first time together. As per a report by Page Six, the duo, who have been reportedly dating for months now, were seen cozying up at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in their first public appearance. Pictures and videos of them at the concert soon appeared online and are now going viral. (Also read: Are Kylie and Timothee still together? Reports describe their romance as ‘low-key’ & ‘chill’) Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted in public together for the first time.

Timothée and Kylie spotted together

Timothée and Kylie were in attendance at the star-studded Los Angeles show as part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium on Monday. In a video that emerged from the concert, Timothée was seen in a black hoodie smoking a cigarette. Beside him stood Kylie in a sleeveless outfit which she paired with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Both of them were seen sharing a laugh and in good spirits.

This is the first time both Timothée and Kylie have been seen in public together, ever since rumours about their relationship grabbed media headlines in April. Last week, the Dune star was seen leaving his Beverly Hills mansion in an incognito mode, separately. Kylie was also spotted leaving the driveway in her luxury car.

When the relationship started

Even a month ago, there were reports doing the rounds that the two have ended their romance. Neither of them have addressed the rumours yet. These relationship rumours became public months after Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – daughter Stormi, who is five, and son Aire, who is one. Earlier it was also reported that Kylie didn’t want to make things official with Timothée Chalamet during the recent Coachella festival, where she was spotted with her friends.

Timothée has been previously linked to several high-profile stars from the industry, including actor Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. On the work front, he will be next seen in Wonka, which is set for a December release. His upcoming release, Dune 2, was initially set to release on October 20, before being pushed back a month to November 17, 2023. It will now hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

