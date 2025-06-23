Raftaar slams rapper Tommy Genesis for cultural appropriation in True Blue: ‘Mockery of my religion'

Rapper Raftaar has come forward to slam Indian-origin Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis over her controversial video titled, True Blue. He has accused her of disrespecting Hindu religion. Also read: The Traitors: Raftaar gets eliminated, reasons that he would rather be out with good character Tommy Genesis is facing backlash for her video, where she's seen with blue body paint, gold jewellery, and a red bindi, with many likening her portrayal to a Hindu goddess.

Raftaar calls out Tommy Genesis

Tommy Genesis is facing intense backlash for her video, where she's seen with blue body paint, gold jewellery, and a red bindi, with many likening her portrayal to a Hindu goddess. The video hasn't been well-received by many, including rapper Raftaar, who has publicly criticised Tommy Genesis over it.

Raftaar took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to speak out against the music video, which he found offensive. He asked people to report Tommy Genesis' music video on YouTube.

He has reported the video on YouTube. He also shared a screenshot of the report with a direct message: “Report This”. In the screenshot, Raftaar has mentioned, “This is a mockery of my religion. This shouldn’t exist” as the reason for flagging the video.

Raftaar encouraged his followers to report the video, saying "Report This" in his message, in an effort to get it taken down from the platform. The rapper is yet to react to the backlash.

Tommy Genesis gets slammed

Indian-origin rapper Tommy Genesis is facing backlash for her music video True Blue, where she seems to be dressed as a Hindu Goddess. In the video, she is seen using a cross as a prop while making inappropriate gestures such as licking the cross. The video has sparked outrage and offended both communities, with many feeling that it disrespects their culture. The video was released on June 20.

In the video, Tommy is seen sporting blue body paint, wearing gold jewellery, and a red bindi. Her real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, and her roots trace back to India.

“This creator must be cancelled because wtf is this , stop using our religion for your cheap publicity. Take art classes , do something creative,” read one comment, with another writing, “What’s happening to all the comments about cultural appropriation?”

“Take it down,” one suggested. One social media user shared, “There’s a line between creative expression and blatant disrespect — and this crosses it. Capitalism or clout-chasing doesn't justify mocking someone’s faith. Do better”.

“A very dumb video and a very dumb story to justify it. This in no way is representation of roots or your vision, if you call this vision its crooked,” read one comment, with another reading, “This is not art”.