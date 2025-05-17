‘Aap India ka garv ho’: Rahul Vaidya thanks Virat Kohli for unblocking him on Instagram, calls him very good human being

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been in the limelight for his comments on Virat Kohli. After the singer made a comment which was hinted at Virat Kohli liking a post dedicated to Avneet Kaur, Rahul claimed that the cricketer blocked him. On Saturday evening, Rahul has now revealed that Virat has unblocked him on Instagram. Rahul not only thanked Virat but also called him ‘one of the greatest batsman’ that the game has ever seen. (Also read: Rahul Vaidya says Virat Kohli blocked him after joke about Avneet Kaur; now his '2 kaudi' fans are abusing actor's wife) Rahul Vaidya said Virat Kohli has now unblocked him on Instagram.

Virat Kohli unblocks Rahul Vaidya

Rahul took to his Instagram Stories and shared a note, which read, “Thank you @virat.kohli for unblocking me (red heart emoticon)... you are one of the best batsman cricket has ever seen and Aap India ka garv ho (You are the pride of India)! Jai Hind (tricolour emoticon) God bless you and your family (hug and red heart emoticon).”

Rahul Vaidya via Instagram Stories.

‘I know you are a very good human being’

In a separate post, Rahul further addressed his previous comments and said, “Also the immatured people who abused my wife and sister, morphed my lil girl's pics and sent so many abuses to me and my loved ones and are still continuing to do so. Bhagwan aap sab ko sadbuddi de (May god grant you some goodwill) I can write the same and even worse things to you but I won't because it will only increase negativity which takes us nowhere!”

He added, “Also Virat Kohli bhai apne mujhe jo bhi kaha I didn't feel bad because I know you are a very good human being and I remember you meeting me outside Manchester or Oval stadium and all the nice things you said to me about my singing. Love and peace to all.”

Earlier, Rahul had lashed out at Virat and his fans via his Instagram Stories. Rahul wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” He also said, "And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers."

Recently, Virat found himself at the centre of a row after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actor Avneet Kaur. He shared a short note on his Instagram Stories to clear the air.