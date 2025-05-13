Actor Avneet Kaur just added a dash of Hollywood to her Instagram feed! She shared pictures with Tom Cruise ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. They are giving us major spy vibes in their matching black outfits and a desi spin with a namaste gesture. Also read: Tom Cruise films his own skydive in daring stunt for Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, fans in awe: ‘Forget CGI’ In the images, Avneet is twinning with Tom Cruise.

Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise

On Tuesday, Avneet shared the image on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she is seen posing with Tom, twinning in black, as they beam with joy and charmingly greeting with a traditional "namaste" gesture.

Sharing the image, Avneet wrote, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko (Namaste to all of India from Mr. Cruise and me) {folded hand emoji and heart emoji} Great to see you again @tomcruise (smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji)”.

The comment section lit up with fan enthusiasm, as excited followers flooded in with congratulatory messages and enthusiastic emojis. One wrote, “This photo just made my day...legends together”, with another mentioning, “Woww this is iconic”. “Can’t believe this!!! our queen with hollywood king,” shared one, and one mentioned, “Wow nice nameste”.

Previously too, Avneet penned a special note for Tom as she dropped photos with the actor. She wrote, “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience".

Tom Cruise’s next mission

Tom Cruise is set to return as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.