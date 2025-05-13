Tom Cruise films his own skydive in daring stunt for Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, fans in awe: ‘Forget CGI’

Tom Cruise shares a glimpse into his daring stunt

On Monday, Tom took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing the high-risk stunt for the film. The video shows him sitting in a plane, ready to take the plunge. He then jumps out without a parachute, with a camera strapped to his waist to record the skydive.

The Mission: Impossible team also shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the sequence. In the clip, Tom discusses the technical aspects of the jump. He says, “We are going to 10,000 but if we can get 12,000, we will go 20 knots forward. What I'd like to do is accelerate the next jump and do it as quickly as possible. I’ll build up to it, go faster and faster, and put myself into a worst-case scenario — and see how fast it takes me to recover. All of these cases are recoverable.” The team is then seen helping him frame the camera. The video is captioned: “Survival is in the details.”

Fans were amazed by Tom’s unwavering commitment. One commented, “Hollywood has actors. Then there’s Tom Cruise.” Another wrote, “Director: Let’s use CGI. Tom Cruise: I am CGI (Cruise Going Insane).” Others added, “Forget CGI. Tom Cruise is the special effect!” and “STOP! You’re insane — in the best way possible for delivering top-tier action cinema!”

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The American action spy film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. A direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, it marks the eighth and final instalment in the franchise. The film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, and is set to release in India on May 17 and in the US on May 23.