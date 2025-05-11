Tom Cruise makes rare comment about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, amid dating rumours with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise has made a rare comment about his ex-wife, actor Nicole Kidman. In an interview with Sight and Sound, Tom Cruise spoke for the first time about suggesting Nicole's name to Stanley Kubrick for their film Eyes Wide Shut. (Also Read | Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel romance rumours with second appearance in London. See pics) Tom Cruise praised his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Tom Cruise comments about ex-wife Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise spoke about his collaboration with Stanley and how Nicole's came up. “It was a great experience. I was very excited to do it. I knew Stanley’s movies very well, and I was introduced to him through Sydney Pollack. So Stanley called Sydney ’cause he wanted me to make a movie. He sent me a fax. I flew out to his house and I landed in his backyard."

The actor added, "I read the script the day before, and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films. I spoke to (Martin) Scorsese about him and Sydney Pollack… so I knew what he did and how he worked. Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she’s a great actress."

About Tom and Nicole's film Eyes Wide Shut

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) is an erotic mystery psychological drama film directed, produced, and co-written by Stanley. It is based on the 1926 novella Dream Story by Arthur Schnitzler. The film also stars Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson, Todd Field, Vinessa Shaw, among others.

About Tom's marriages, dating rumours

Tom was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. He tied the knot with Mimi Rogers in 1987, but they parted ways in 1990. Tom was also married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. Currently, Tom is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ana de Armas. They have been spotted multiple times together, recently in London. In February, too, they were seen in London.

Tom's next film

Fans will see Tom next in Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, set to release on May 23. It is the sequel to the 2023 film Dead Reckoning Part One. The film will also star Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, and Stephen Oyoung.