Rapper Lil Uzi Vert hospitalised in New York with girlfriend JT by his side: Report

Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, was hospitalised in New York City on Monday afternoon, TMZ reported. The 29-year-old was wheeled through a hotel lobby on a gurney around 2:30 pm and rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to the hospital with his girlfriend JT, former City Girls rapper, by his side in New York City on Monday: Report(Getty)

Lil Uzi Vert rushed to hospital with City Girls alum JT by his side

Paramedics responded to an EMS call at a Lower Manhattan hotel after being notified about a “sick person,” per the outlet. Eyewitnesses at the scene saw Vert being transferred into an ambulance and rushed to a medical facility.

A video obtained by the outlet shows security holding black umbrellas to block the view. The Just Wanna Rock crooner was conscious at the time but was taken into the emergency room.

While it is unclear what exactly happened, Vert was kept in the emergency room overnight. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in the hospital, per the outlet.

During the medical scare, Vert's girlfriend, JT, was by his side. The City Girls alum, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has been romantically linked to the Watch This rapper since 2019.

However, the duo kept their relationship private until 2021. Despite their relationship still going strong, they faced public scrutiny amid rumours about their alleged break-up.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2020, radio host Charlamagne tha God asked JT about her split from Vert. To which, the 32-year-old rapper laughed and said, “I did not….I didn’t break up with nobody.”

In a 2023 appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast, JT said of Vert, “He’s a great man.” “No matter how the internet tries to paint Uzi. Uzi is a great man! He’s so inspiring. No matter what he’s going through, he’s going to work,” she added.