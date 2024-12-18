Rihanna’s playful request for Mariah Carey’s autograph goes viral at Christmas Time tour: Watch video

Rihanna made a bold and playful request at the final stop of Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour in Brooklyn on Tuesday. During the performance, the Work singer humorously asked the iconic diva to “sign [her] tit,” adding a lighthearted moment to the festive event. Rihanna’s cheeky request quickly caught attention, as the video went viral on social media. Rihanna shares a playful moment with Mariah Carey, requesting a signature during the Christmas tour finale.(@rihanna/X, @MariahCarey/X)

Carey and Rihanna’s cheeky moment goes viral

According to a fan video circulating on social media, Rihanna could be heard shouting “I need a signature. Who has a Sharpie?” She then claimed Carey’s mic and announced, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all! This s*** is f***ing epic!” Following the hilarious signing moment, the two singers hugged each other, as reported by Page Six.

The All I Want For Christmas singer kicked off her tour in November but hit a pause button on it last week as she had to cancel shows in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York because of some health issues. On December 11, she wrote on X, “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show.” In the following couple of days, she was “still sick” and thus, “devastated” to cancel shows in Newark and Belmont Park.

Earlier this year, Rihanna showed her excitement over meeting actress Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week, much like her fangirl moment with Carey. The 43-year-old later shared the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recalling how Rihanna called her “one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever.”

The actress humorously added “every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad bitch” following her split from Benjamin Millepied.

Netizens react to Rihanna’s fangirl moment

Netizens gushed over the hilarious yet adorable interaction between the two iconic singers. A user wrote, “The duo we all need in our life!” A second user wrote, “Real women who have that respect for their hard work in the game.” A third user wrote, “Lmao this is so ICONIC!” Another user noted, “grabs the mic & gives the play-by-play,” one user wrote, “Mariah and riri I would just die.”