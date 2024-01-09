RIP Ustad Rashid Khan: Mamata Banerjee and Sonu Nigam mourn loss, Prasoon Joshi says ‘Milenge Rashid bhai upar milenge’

The entire music industry and the country is mourning the loss of Ustad Rashid Khan, the voice that made Hindustani classical music accessible to music lovers in India and beyond. He died at a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday after a four-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 55. All from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to singers Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) to remember the celebrated singer and share their condolences. Also read: Ustad Rashid Khan who leaves behind a legacy in Hindustani classical music Prasoon Joshi with his dear friend Ustad Rashid Khan.

Music world grieves loss of Ustad Rashid Khan

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to express He wrote, "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele (Does anybody go like this, all by yourself)? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti."

Taking to X, Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Extremely sad news… Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away… this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab.”

Sona Mohapatra shared his rendition of Albela Sajan Aayo on X and wrote, "Ustaad Rashid Khan. A National Treasure. Attended his live concert in the Shanmukhananda auditorium just a few months ago & he was majestic & magical as always. On our playlists forever. May his soul rest in peace . Om Shanti."

Hansal Mehta, Mamata Banerjee, Prasoon Joshi offer condolences

Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “Heartbreaking loss. Perhaps the greatest Hindustani classical vocalist of our generation is gone. Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at the age of 55.”

Sharing a picture with Ustad Rashid Khan, Prasoon Joshi wrote, “My very dear friend, a legend & truly a voice through which the divine spoke to us - Rashid Khan's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music. Fortunate are those who heard him perform. He was an unparalleled treasure. Milenge Rashid bhai upar milenge (we will meet in heaven)... #Ustadrashidkhan.”

Mamata Banerjee penned a long note to express grief on the death of the singer and offer her condolences. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro's last journey in life.”

“Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too. He was attached to several of our State cultural bodies in advisory capacity. My profound condolences to Soma, Armaan Khan, and Ustad's whole family as well as to the countless students and admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world. Ustad Rashid Khan was truly a world famous classical Indian vocal artist,” she added.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote on X, “We have lost a gem... My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan's family and well-wishers…Will always treasure the magical musical memories...”

As per PTI, possibly the last living legend of Rampur Sahaswan gayaki (style of singing), Rashid Khan was recognised as the 31st generation of Sangeet Samrat Mian Tansen, as detailed on his official website. Deeply influenced by Hindustani classical music from an early age, Rashid Khan commenced his music lessons under the guidance of his grandparent, Inayat Hussain Khan.

Known for his mastery in the 'Vilambit Khayal' gayaki, he captivated millions of Hindustani vocal classical music enthusiasts for more than three decades. While excelling in Hindustani vocals, Rashid Khan also showcased his proficiency in playback music, contributing to blockbusters such as My Name is Khan, Jab We Met, Isaaq, Manto, Mausam, Bapi Bari Ja, Kadambari, and Mitin Masi.