Sabrina Carpenter leads voter turnout efforts for US elections 2024 during her tour

Sabrina Carpenter engaged the highest number of voters than any other celebrity for this year’s election cycle via HeadCount during her Short ‘n’ Sweet tour. She announced her collaboration with a nonpartisan organisation that aims to bring in more young voters to cast their vote during elections ahead of her tour. Her ongoing tour in the UK, Europe and North America streak saw massive attendance. Sabrina Carpenter led voter engagement this election cycle, registering over 27,000 new voters and reaching 183,000 through her tour. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)(AFP)

Carpenter turns top celeb for bringing in highest voters

According to Variety, Carpenter registered over 27,000 new voters and engaged more than 183,000 voters with the help of activities like giveaways, in-person activations, mailers and video boards during her tour.

Carpenter’s association with HeadCount also included a unique opportunity to experience her tour performance live. In a sweepstake, registered voters were just required to check their voter registration status and the winner will be flown out to San Francisco for the Espresso singer’s show on November 9.

The non-profit organisation known to collaborate with musicians to promote citizen participation in democracy reported that the Green Savior’s Day Tour broke its record. The tour resulted in an all-time record for engaging the most number of voters in a single tour as it garnered 7,900 new voters. The tour also engaged more than 61,000 voters via in-person activations during the tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This was twice the record Ariana Grande had set with her Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

Authorities’ statement

In a statement, Lucille Wenegieme, executive director of HeadCount said, “Through our partnerships with over 100 top music artists — like Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ariana Grande, and so many others — HeadCount had a record-breaking year, registering over 450,000 new voters and engaging over 3 million more people to make sure they vote,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

She described the organisation’s model as Wenegieme explained, “Our model works because musicians and celebrities have a cultural cache and an intimate connection with their fans, especially among young people, whose identity as a fan of a particular artist can be even stronger than other aspects of their identity, including affiliation with a political party or candidate.” She added, “We are so grateful to our artist partners and their teams for inspiring their fans to take control of their future by voting.”

HeadCount has registered over 1.5 million new voters with their collaborative efforts with artists like Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and more since 2004. They have also garnered over 450,000 new voters for registration and engaged over 3,000,000 voters by participation in over 3,700 events, this year alone, as reported by Variety. The organisation also noticed that more than 80% of the voters registered this year were either millennials or Gen Z.