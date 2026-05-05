Sabrina Carpenter performs Landslide with Stevie Nicks at 2026 Met Gala; wears Versace dress inspired by Andy Warhol

Sabrina Carpenter is on a winning streak when it comes to high-profile collaborations in female-led pop. Just weeks after bringing out Madonna during her headline set at Coachella 2026, she’s done it again – this time with a surprise moment at the Met Gala 2026.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter perform "Landslide" with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.(Instagram)

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After walking the red carpet in a custom Dior creation by Jonathan Anderson – a look that paid homage to the 1954 Audrey Hepburn film Sabrina, and was uniquely crafted using strips from the film reel itself – Carpenter had another ace up her sleeve. The pop star delivered an unexpected performance, sharing the stage with Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac for a special duet.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the star-studded guest list had assembled inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual Costume Art gala, attendees were treated to a surprise performance by Sabrina Carpenter, staged against the dramatic backdrop of the Temple of Dendur. The 26-year-old pop star first took the stage in a custom Versace look that reimagined Gianni Versace’s iconic 1991 Pop Art collection, before switching into a shimmering, fringed ensemble by Bob Mackie. Sabrina Carpenter performs Landslide with Stevie Nicks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the star-studded guest list had assembled inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual Costume Art gala, attendees were treated to a surprise performance by Sabrina Carpenter, staged against the dramatic backdrop of the Temple of Dendur. The 26-year-old pop star first took the stage in a custom Versace look that reimagined Gianni Versace’s iconic 1991 Pop Art collection, before switching into a shimmering, fringed ensemble by Bob Mackie. Sabrina Carpenter performs Landslide with Stevie Nicks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sabrina kicked off the evening by entertaining guests with a string of her recent hits, including House Tour, Espresso, and Please Please Please, backed by a lush five-piece orchestra, a four-member band, and four dancers. After a brief interlude, ’70s legend Stevie Nicks took over the stage for a closing set, bringing the night to a memorable finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sabrina kicked off the evening by entertaining guests with a string of her recent hits, including House Tour, Espresso, and Please Please Please, backed by a lush five-piece orchestra, a four-member band, and four dancers. After a brief interlude, ’70s legend Stevie Nicks took over the stage for a closing set, bringing the night to a memorable finish. {{/usCountry}}

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Nicks opened her set with Landslide, the 1975 classic by Fleetwood Mac, delivering a heart-melting surprise duet alongside Sabrina. She then took full command of the stage with stirring renditions of Gypsy and Edge of Seventeen. To close the show, she was joined once again by Carpenter for a powerful duet of Don't Stop, the band’s 1977 hit, elevated by the rich backing of a 12-person choir.

What Sabrina Carpenter wore for her performance

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Sabrina first stepped out in a striking floor-length, body-hugging Tribute gown by Versace, drawing inspiration from Gianni Versace’s iconic 1991 Pop Art collection. The look paid homage to Andy Warhol’s legendary portraits of Marilyn Monroe and James Dean which were splashed across the fabric in vivid, graphic prints – embodying the core of the 2026 Met Gala theme, “Fashion is Art”. The dress featured a flattering sweetheart neckline with criss-cross halter straps, while its bold pop-art motifs – rendered in vibrant colours – gave the silhouette a playful edge.

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After performing her own hits, Sabrina slipped into a dazzling gold-and-champagne fringe dress by Bob Mackie. The look featured a plunging V-neckline with delicate skinny straps, while layers of flapper-style fringe cascaded across the bodice and extended into a floor-length skirt. The shimmering fabric caught the light beautifully as she performed hand-in-hand with Stevie Nicks, whose flowing black gown offered a striking contrast to Carpenter’s luminous ensemble.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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