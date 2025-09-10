Saiyaara extended music album: YRF releases 2 new songs from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's blockbuster hit

Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and backed by Yash Raj Films, has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The film's music album, composed by various artists like Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Tanishk Bagchi, and Mithoon, was also a chartbuster. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Saiyaara extended album

In response to constant fan requests, YRF Music has now presented the Extended Album, featuring two brand-new tracks – Barbaad - Rock Version & Saath Tu Chal Humsafar and sixteen Original Soundtrack (OST) instrumentals, along with the previously released and much-loved seven tracks.

The Saiyaara Extended Album is now available across all leading music streaming platforms.

Saiyaara album breaks several records

Since its debut, the Saiyaara album has become a fan favourite, breaking into several charts in the top position.

- The album has collectively amassed 500+ million streams across music streaming platforms.

- Album on top charts of ‘Gaana Top 50’

- Album on top charts of ‘JioSaavn Top 50’

- Album on top charts of ‘Amazon Music Top 50’

- Album on top charts of ‘Apple Music Top 100’

- Album crossed 100+ million streams across ‘JioSaavn’

- Album featuring on Global Charts on YouTube, across ‘Top Weekly Videos Hindi, Top 100 Music Videos (India & Global), Top 100 Songs Global, and Trending 20 India’

- 5 songs featured in ‘Top 50 on Spotify’

Meanwhile, the Saiyaara Title Track has emerged as a global success with-

- 175+ million streams on Spotify

- #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global Charts

- #10 on Billboard Global 200

- #4 on Billboard Global Excl. US

- #4 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs Daily Chart - a first-of-its-kind milestone for an Indian track

- #1 track on JioSaavn for the last 8 weeks

Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, YRF, said: “YRF has been a pioneer of original music and stories that continue to define eras. Saiyaara is one such shining result of this original creation, which proves that original Indian music can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s biggest albums. Its global success shows us that audiences everywhere crave authenticity, and YRF Music is proud to deliver that consistently. With one of the most enviable music catalogues in Indian cinema, YRF Music has built a legacy that resonates across time and technology.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads. The film recently completed 50 days at the box office.