Diddy warned by widow of inmate killed at his detention centre: 'That prison is disgusting, they have rats running...'

A woman who lost her husband to violence at a US detention centre, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being held, cautioned the rapper about the facility’s dangers. In an interview to Us Weekly, she advised the music mogul to 'keep to himself' and not 'trust anybody'. Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, US after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Also read: Internet reacts to resurfaced video of Travis Scott running away from Sean 'Diddy' Combs after he said... Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will remain in federal custody on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after a judge refused to grant him bail. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

‘No human being should live that way’

Ashley Cordero, whose late husband, Edwin Cordero, was killed in July while detained at the same facility where Diddy is being held, told the portal, "The prison is disgusting. They have rats running through there and everything. It’s disgusting inside. My husband used to sit there and say it was nasty that rats were everywhere… No human being should be living like that at all. No human being should live that way. You’re not an animal, you’re still a human.”

‘Diddy should try to transfer to a different prison’

She added that she still doesn’t know what led to her husband’s death, which took place after he was fatally injured during a fight at the detention centre. Her advice for Diddy is to 'keep to himself' and not 'trust anybody'.

She said, “He (Sean 'Diddy' Combs) should try to transfer to a different prison. My husband died in there. That prison is no good. Honestly, him getting denied bail, you got [to] suck it up and be in prison, but try to transfer. That prison is obviously not safe. If so many are complaining, that says something.”

Charges against Diddy

Diddy has been ordered to remain in federal custody on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after a judge refused to grant him bail again. According to the indictment, he has engaged in violent, abusive and coercive conduct toward women for many years.

He is accused of orchestrating multi-day orgies, known as 'freak-offs', in which women would be coerced into having sex with male sex workers, sometimes on camera. The women would also be given ketamine and other drugs, and would require IV fluids afterward to recover, according to the documents.