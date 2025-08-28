Selena Gomez reminisces Taylor Swift telling her ‘real love still happens’ after BFF's engagement to Travis Kelce

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, Selena Gomez had a special message for her BFF Taylor. Sharing pictures of their engagement on her Instagram stories, she had the sweetest response. Take a look. Selena Gomez congratulated her best friend Taylor Swift on engagement to Travis Kelce.

Selena Gomez happy about Taylor Swift's engagement

"When bestie gets engaged," Selena wrote on her Instagram Story alongside photos from the garden engagement.

Selena Gomez re-shared engagement pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

A fan reposted Taylor's 16-year-old message to Selena, “Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too,” accompanied by side-by-side photos of Selena and Taylor's proposals, with the caption, “16 years later.” Selena reshared it to her Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez reshared an old post of Taylor Swift telling her 'real love still happens'.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the happiest announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, sparking a wave of joy among their fans. The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

While the announcement has left everyone buzzing, also driving speculations about their marriage plans, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple.

Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago," Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He also revealed that Travis had been planning the proposal for several months and finally made it happen in August."He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner. Let's go out and have a glass of wine... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.

Taylor announced the enchanting news on 26 August alongside a snap of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposing in an ethereal garden. The Grammy winner—who showed off her sparkling diamond ring—captioned the Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor and Selena have both reached that sweet milestone over the last year, with Taylor celebrating her sweet engagement to Benny Blanco. The "Blank Space" singer teased under Selena's announcement on Instagram in December, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.”