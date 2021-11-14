Selena Gomez struggles to pronounce cardamom while making chai, cracks open coconut like a desi. Watch

Selena Gomez struggled to pronounce the word ‘cardamom’ as she made some tea, or as it is popularly known in the West, ‘Chai Tea’ during one of the episodes of Selena + Chef season 3. She was being guided by Indian American author-model Padma Lakshmi.

In a video, shared by a fan on YouTube, Selena Gomez was following Padma Lakshmi's lead while making four cups of tea for her and her friends. She chopped ginger, added three spoons of tea leaves, four cloves and cardamom powder. As she tried to repeat the word, Selena looked confused and eventually gave up.

After adding brown sugar, honey and milk, Selena brought the concoction to a boil and was ready to serve. The Come And Get It singer was then introduced to a tea strainer, which she said she had never seen before and didn't have one in her kitchen. However, she found an alternative and served her friends the tea.

“Oh, that's so good,” Selena's friends said. “And it wasn't that hard to make,” the singer added.

During the episode, Selena prepared shrimp curry and coconut rice too. While she followed Padma's instructions to the T and replicated her shrimp recipe, she was a little scared when asked to crack open a coconut for the rice. Hesitant, Selena held the coconut in her hand and broke it open with the help of the floor. Her friends pointed out that Selena enjoyed it thoroughly.

Into its third season, Selena + Chef features the singer collaborating with chefs to cook cuisines of different styles and donate $10,000 to the charity of each chef’s choice. In this season, streaming on HBO Max, Selena also collaborated with Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.